The Wiggles will sing and dance their way to Moncton and Halifax this fall

The Wiggles -- a beloved children’s entertainment group from Australia -- will return to the Maritimes later this year with two stops on their cross-Canada tour.

The show will feature some returning favourites like Anthony Field, who has been the blue Wiggle for over 30 years.

“It’s still very much fun for me to play. I love doing the shows,” he says. “We can’t wait to get out and see your beautiful part of the world.”

The show will introduce fans to the latest addition to the group.

Tsehay Hawkins is not only the first Black Wiggle, the 16-year-old is also the youngest member to join.

“I grew up watching The Wiggles, which is crazy, and that’s what started my love for dancing and music,” says Hawkins, who joined the group in late 2021. “It’s been a blur from there … I’m loving it.”

Field adds that having Hawkins in the group is “like a dream come true” for him as well.

“I think we need to reflect the diverse world we live in and reflect our audience more than we have in the past,” he says.

The pair says they're excited to be touring Canada and taking in all the country has to offer -- like food and sports.

“The goop that they put on the potato chips, the poutine, and they play a game called hockey, and snow! Tsehay has never seen snow and I had never seen snow until I came to Canada,” says Field. “And squirrels! And Tim Horton’s too -- that’s something different.”

The Wiggles say audience members should expect plenty of singing, dancing and music during their “Big Show Tour.”

“We encourage the children, honestly, get up there, have a great time. For a lot of children, this is their show they’ve ever been to,” says Field. “We want to make it the best show it can be.”

The Wiggles will perform in Moncton on Sept. 28 and in Halifax on Oct. 3. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.