These Atlantic Canadian restaurants are among Canada's top 100 best spots to eat

Three Atlantic Canadian restaurants have earned a spot on the list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants for 2022.

The list, which was compiled by a team of 100 judges, was revealed at an event in Toronto Monday night after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Claiming spot #13 is Bar Kismet in Halifax.

(Facebook/Bar Kismet)

Bar Kismet, located on Agricola Street, is a small family-owned and operated restaurant and bar. Diners can indulge in inventive cocktails, curated wine, fresh seafood and homemade pasta.

The next Atlantic Canadian restaurant to make the list is The Inn at Bay Fortune in Souris, P.E.I., which took spot #66.

(Facebook/The Inn at Bay Fortune)

The Inn at Bay Fortune, located on Route 310, is a five-star country inn that sits on 75 acres of seaside property. The inn, which is owned by renowned chef Michael Smith, boasts its own culinary farm, where many of the items served on its menu are grown.

Fogo Island Inn in Joe Batt's Arm, N.L., also made the cut, taking spot #93.

(Facebook/ Fogo Island Inn)

Fogo Island Inn, located on Main Road, looks over the ocean with views of the community of Barr'd Islands in the distance. The inn’s menu changes with the seasons, but North Atlantic seafood fresh from local waters can be expected all year round.

The 2022 list is the seventh edition, which was published by food writer Jacob Richler.

This year's ranking saw a few changes to the rules.

In the past, judges voted based on the full dining experience, including service, décor and quality of the food. However, this year judges were asked to simply vote for great food.

Judges were also allowed to assess restaurants based on takeout. This was done to level the playing field as some cities were in full lockdown due to the pandemic, while others were open.

The full list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants can be found online.

With files from The Canadian Press.