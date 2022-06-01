These Atlantic Canadian restaurants are among Canada's top 100 best spots to eat
Three Atlantic Canadian restaurants have earned a spot on the list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants for 2022.
The list, which was compiled by a team of 100 judges, was revealed at an event in Toronto Monday night after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Claiming spot #13 is Bar Kismet in Halifax.
(Facebook/Bar Kismet)
Bar Kismet, located on Agricola Street, is a small family-owned and operated restaurant and bar. Diners can indulge in inventive cocktails, curated wine, fresh seafood and homemade pasta.
The next Atlantic Canadian restaurant to make the list is The Inn at Bay Fortune in Souris, P.E.I., which took spot #66.
(Facebook/The Inn at Bay Fortune)
The Inn at Bay Fortune, located on Route 310, is a five-star country inn that sits on 75 acres of seaside property. The inn, which is owned by renowned chef Michael Smith, boasts its own culinary farm, where many of the items served on its menu are grown.
Fogo Island Inn in Joe Batt's Arm, N.L., also made the cut, taking spot #93.
(Facebook/ Fogo Island Inn)
Fogo Island Inn, located on Main Road, looks over the ocean with views of the community of Barr'd Islands in the distance. The inn’s menu changes with the seasons, but North Atlantic seafood fresh from local waters can be expected all year round.
The 2022 list is the seventh edition, which was published by food writer Jacob Richler.
This year's ranking saw a few changes to the rules.
In the past, judges voted based on the full dining experience, including service, décor and quality of the food. However, this year judges were asked to simply vote for great food.
Judges were also allowed to assess restaurants based on takeout. This was done to level the playing field as some cities were in full lockdown due to the pandemic, while others were open.
The full list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants can be found online.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Flair Airlines allowed to keep licence after transportation regulator rules company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company 'is Canadian.'
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters
The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.
Rise in business bankruptcies could signal a wave of defaults to come: expert
The number of bankruptcies filed by Canadian businesses is on the incline, according to the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals. One expert warns this surge could signal a growing wave of defaults among businesses in Canada over the months and years to come.
New credit card class action allows Canadian businesses to claim rebates of up to $5,000
Businesses in Canada may be eligible to claim hundreds of dollars in credit card processing fees following a multimillion-dollar class action settlement with Visa and Mastercard.
Toronto
-
Lotto Max draw hits $113M in prizes as OLG announces 'big' Ontario winners
Two people in Ontario are waking up $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
-
Canada's travel restrictions were just extended. What you need to know before flying at Toronto Pearson
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions are sticking around for at least another month while delays at Toronto Pearson Airport continue to mount.
-
Here are 11 ridings in Ontario to watch on election day
With election day around the corner, local races across Ontario are heating up.
Calgary
-
Woman dies after being pinned under SUV in Calgary as boyfriend suffers medical episode
A woman has died after her boyfriend suffered a medical episode, suspected by police to be the result of drug use, that led to her being pinned under their crossover SUV in downtown Calgary.
-
Missing Calgary man’s remains found near Morley
Calgary police are looking for help from the public as they investigate the death of a Calgary man whose remains were found west of the city last month.
-
Inside Calgary's top 5 wedding venues
As a professional event planner, Ashley-Dawn Brochu, has insider knowledge of the different venues where couples can get married in Calgary and the surrounding area, and chosen her five favourites.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier accused of stoking immigration fears, lacking empathy toward newcomers
Premier Francois Legault's assertion that Quebec risks turning into Louisiana if the province doesn't have more control over immigration is based more in pre-election posturing than reality, opposition politicians and experts said this week.
-
Quebec premier accused of trying to 'buy' election with another inflation payment if elected
The Parti Quebecois is accusing Quebec Premier Francois Legault of trying to 'buy the next election' with another round of payments for Quebecers.
-
Simon Jolin-Barrette appointed as Quebec's new French language minister
Previously the 'minister responsible for the French language,' Quebec MNA Simon Jolin-Barrette has a new, shorter title: French language minister.
Edmonton
-
Assault at Holy Trinity School sends student to hospital
A student at Holy Trinity School was hospitalized on Tuesday after an assault inside the school.
-
Flair Airlines allowed to keep licence after transportation regulator rules company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company 'is Canadian.'
-
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in Colorado
Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral procession downtown for Sudbury firefighter
Dozens of first responders are expected to march downtown in a funeral procession for a Sudbury firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
-
Adult tests positive for Lyme disease: Sudbury health unit
Lab results have confirmed a northern Ontario adult has tested positive for Lyme disease and likely acquired it in the Manitoulin District, health officials say.
-
Sudbury police investigating a suspicious death
Sudbury police are investigating after officers went to check on a man, who had not been seen for days, and found him deceased in his home.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.
-
International student pleads guilty in crash that killed three people, injured one
A 25-year-old international student from India pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Sarnia courtroom after a high-speed crash that killed three other students and injured another.
-
Fire at north London Pizza Hut deemed suspicious
The entire plaza where a Pizza Hut caught fire on Tuesday, is completely closed on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices rise once again in Manitoba
Manitobans should brace themselves for the next time they head to the pumps, as gas prices have risen once again in the province.
-
Mechanical room leak leads to unsafe carbon monoxide levels at Winnipeg building
A seven-storey, multi-residential building was found to have unsafe carbon monoxide levels due to a leak in the mechanical room.
-
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa shifting to 'tactical' work to reconnect last 1,400 customers
Hydro Ottawa is shifting its work to the remaining small circuits in localized neighbourhoods in order to reconnect the final customers who lost power May 21.
-
Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
-
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Saskatoon
-
Man killed in Saskatoon basement fire
A man is dead after a fire overnight in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon switches parking apps July 1
Beginning July 1, Parkedin will replace WayToPark as the city’s app-based parking payment service, the city said in a news release.
-
Sask. economy projected to grow 7.9 per cent in 2022, lead the country: report
A report from the Conference Board of Canada projects Saskatchewan will lead the country in economic growth in 2022.
Vancouver
-
Tallest tower in B.C. may be built in Burnaby as part of skyscraper project
The tallest tower in the province is being considered as part of a development in Burnaby.
-
Vancouver restaurant books hundreds of reservations in 1 day after being named Canada's best
A Vancouver restaurant that recently topped Canada's Best Restaurants List says it booked hundreds of reservations in just one day.
-
Officer breaks window to rescue driver trapped in submerged vehicle in Harrison Lake
A dramatic rescue took place at Harrison Lake earlier this week, after a driver veered off the road and submerged their car in the water.
Regina
-
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).
-
Riders fall short in first pre-season matchup
The Saskatchewan Roughriders lost 25-16 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Tuesday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
What's happening for Pride Month around Regina
June is Pride Month and in Regina lots of events will be taking place in the coming weeks in support of the LGBTQ2S+ communities.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Impaired driver who killed woman, dog near Victoria to be sentenced
An impaired driver who struck two sisters, killing one and critically injuring the other, near Victoria in 2018 will be sentenced Wednesday.
-
Comox Valley RCMP investigating after dog attacks another dog, sends owner to hospital
RCMP in the Comox Valley are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the owner of an off-leash dog that attacked a leashed dog on Tuesday evening.
-
Canada Sevens women’s rugby tournament leaving Langford for Vancouver
The 2023 HSBC Canada Sevens women's rugby tournament is leaving its longtime home of Langford, B.C., next year and moving to Vancouver.