'They deserve respect': N.S. school support staff prepare to go on strike

School support staff in Nova Scotia could go on strike in less than two weeks after they were unable to reach an agreement with the province over wages.

The Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions and the central bargaining committee representing the regional centres for education have been deliberating with the province on behalf of its members for a different wage package.

“We were looking for better language in some of the local concerns with specific employers,” said Chris Melanson, chair of the Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions.

“We were definitely looking at increasing some of the hours for certain classifications and most importantly wage increases.”

The union represents over 5,400 workers across the province who hold various positions in schools, some of which include bus drivers, cleaners, early childhood educators, teaching assistants, food services, etc.

Melanson says the union’s members are struggling both financially and mentally.

“There are members who are working two or three jobs in an effort to make ends meet and with inflationary costs it’s becoming more difficult.”

School support staff were left frustrated after learning their desired wage package was rejected.

“I was disappointed,” said Kristina Osborne, an education program assistant at a school in the Halifax area.

“If we didn’t have school support that we do have -- so people like myself and bus drivers and admin assistants, you know, all those other people -- how would a school run effectively?”

Osborne, who is also a single mom, says when she is not working her shift at the school, she is working as a building manager. She said if it were not for her second job, she does not think she would not have a home.

“My day at school could be really a rough day but I still need to go home and take care of needs to be done there and you get tired,” said Osborne.

In a statement to CTV News, the province’s Department of Education said, “Employers have been offered a generous compensation package to employees with significant wage increases to many classifications. Our hope is that CUPE allows its members to vote on that offer.”

However, instead of voting on the offer presented at the bargaining table, members across the province have voted to strike.

“[Members] definitely took a strong stance and said that they deserve more. They deserve safe workplaces. They deserve better wages. They deserve respect from the government,” said Melanson.

Until April 21, the union reps and government can still resume meetings and continue bargaining.

The province insists there are plans in place for continued learning if the walkout happens.