    • Third youth charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police officer's badge is pictured. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    Police have charged a third youth in connection with the death of a teenager in Halifax last week.

    Halifax Regional Police says the 16-year-old was arrested on Monday and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court to face one count of second-degree murder.

    Police say the teen was previously arrested in connection with the case.

    Last week, a girl and a boy, both 14 years old, were also arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

    They both appeared in youth court on Friday and will remain in custody until their next appearance on May 13.

    Their identities are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Police responded to a report of an injured person in the parking lot of Halifax Shopping Centre just after 5 p.m. last Monday.

    Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, 16, was taken to hospital where he died from of his injuries.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5020.

    With files from The Canadian Press.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

