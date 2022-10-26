This Cape Breton supercentenarian wants 110 cards for her 110th birthday

NEW WATERFORD, N.S. -

Beatrice Jensen of New Waterford, N.S., has celebrated a lot of birthdays in her life and she's about to celebrate one more.

On Nov. 3, she will mark her 110th birthday with a special celebration at her nursing home, Maple Mill Manor.

To put into perspective how long she's been alive, Jensen was born the same year the Titanic sank. When the 1969 moon landing took place, she was already 56 years old.

She has lived through both the Spanish influenza and COVID-19 pandemics, and would have been old enough to remember the former.

"She has a really bubbly personality," says Wil van Hal, the recreation director at Maple Mill Manor.

“It's really remarkable for someone who is 110 years old, when you go in [to her room], you’re greeted with this smile from ear to ear and big blue eyes."

Jensen was born in Newfoundland on Nov. 3, 1912.

She moved to New Waterford more than 80 years ago when her soon-to-be husband got a job in the coal mines.

In her remarkable life, she's had two children, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Now, nursing home staff have planned a big bash for her big day.

"One-hundred-and-ten, like we've said, does not come very often. So they want to go all out," van Hal said. "We're going to have music. We're going to have family coming in, and friends from the community."

Meanwhile, a campaign is underway to get Beatrice as many birthday cards as possible -- a campaign headed up by someone 94 years younger.

"I'm trying to get people to send her wishes to me, and then I'll paste them on a poster board," said Nate Boone, a Grade 10 student at Sydney Academy. “Or if they prefer to make it more personal, they can send me an envelope."

In a touch of wisdom beyond his years, the 15-year-old studies supercentenarians.

He says Jensen just might be the oldest person in Nova Scotia, and could rank as high as seventh in the country.

The goal, for now, is 110 birthday cards for 110 years.

Meanwhile, many have wondered over the years whether she has ever revealed her secret to such longevity.

"She hasn't, but I don't know -- it's got to be her smile," van Hal said.

People can send birthday cards to:

BEATRICE JENSEN

121 MACLELLAN DRIVE

LINGAN, N.S.

B1H 5G6