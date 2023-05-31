'This is going to be a prolonged operation': Halifax-area wildfire grows to 837 hectares

Officials say the wildfire burning in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area has grown to 837 hectares.

Dave Steeves, with Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, provided an update on the fire Wednesday morning along with Halifax Fire deputy chief David Meldrum.

Steeves attributes the fire growth -- of about 49 hectares -- to Tuesday’s fire behaviour and more accurate mapping.

“It’s not something that we didn’t foresee happening yesterday, with the weather that we had. And we were fortunate with the hard work of the firefighters on the ground that we were able to hold it to where we did.”

He says Wednesday could be another difficult, dangerous day, with winds gusting up to 25 kilometers out of the southwest and low humidity at around 20 per cent.

“When our relative humidity levels get close to the forecasted temperature of today, that’s a phenomenon of what we call crossover and the phenomenon of crossover is an indicator of extreme fire behaviour.”

Meldrum says approximately 100 firefighters will work on hotspots and flare ups Wednesday, including two units from Charlottetown.

He also said he can’t speculate as to when the fire will be under control or when evacuation zones will change to allow people to return to their homes.

“I would encourage all of us to be ready for a long fire fight. We’ve got a lot of dry weather days ahead, we’ve got low humidity forecasted. This is going to be a prolonged operation.”

He describes the site of the fire as a “tragedy” with wide-spread destruction.

“And, at the same time, there is a level of randomness that comes with wildfires when they hit the urban interface, where people live. So there are properties that are unharmed in close proximity to properties that are destroyed. It’s terrible to see – these are people’s homes, this is a community.”

Steeves stressed that fire officials are not keeping residents out of their homes because they want to.

“This is to keep people alive. This is a very dangerous situation. It’s changing every moment, with wind, with fuels, with the lay of the land, how the sun is heating the fuels – everything is constantly evolving,” he said.

“We have to take the safest route for the citizens that we are here serve and if that is keeping them at bay a little bit longer until we can ensure the environment is safe for them to return, that’s what we have to do. It’s not what we want to do, it’s what we have to do.”

EVACUATION ORDERS

Evacuation orders remain in place for residents in the following communities:

Westwood subdivision, Upper Tantallon

Whitehills subdivision, Hammonds Plains

Highland Park subdivision, Yankeetown

Haliburton Hills

Pockwock Road

Glen Arbour

Lucasville Road to Sackville Drive

Maplewood

Voyageur Way

St George Boulevard, including all side streets

McCabe Lake area

Indigo Shores

Pre-evacuation notices are also in place for a separate fire in the Bedford, N.S., area.

A map of Halifax fire evacuation areas and the local state of emergency area as of Tuesday night. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)

EVACUATION CENTRE

The Canada Games Centre evacuation centre at 26 Thomas Raddall Drive in Halifax is open until further notice.

Nova Scotia Health’s mobility primary care clinic is hosting another drop-in clinic at the centre until 5 p.m.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada and seven major insurance companies will be available to speak with affected residents at the centre until 5 p.m.

They will also be at the Black Point and Area Community Centre until noon.

COMFORT CENTRES

Black Point and Area Community Centre at 8579 St Margarets Bay Rd. reopened at 8 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m.

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre at 1583 Beaver Bank Rd. reopened at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

SCHOOLS

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the following schools are closed Wednesday due to wildfires and evacuations:

Bay View High School

Tantallon Junior Elementary

Tantallon Senior Elementary

Five Bridges Junior High

St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary

Kingswood Elementary

Hammonds Plains Consolidated

Madeline Symonds Middle School

Charles P. Allen High School

Basinview Drive Community School

Bedford South School

Harry R. Hamilton Elementary

Millwood Elementary

Millwood High School

Sackville Heights Elementary

Sackville Heights Junior High

POWER

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, more than 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in the Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains areas are without electricity.

FIRE WEBPAGE

The Nova Scotia government continues to update a new webpage with the latest emergency alerts and resource information about fires in the province.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.