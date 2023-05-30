Wildfire, potential ammonia leak prompts alerts, evacuations in Bedford, N.S.

A wildfire burning in the Hammonds Plains-area near Bedford, N.S., prompted several emergency alerts and evacuations Tuesday night.

An alert was issued at approximately 6:40 p.m. letting residents know the wildfire and a potential ammonia leak caused a mandatory evacuation order for several streets in Bedford, N.S.

A Tuesday night statement from the province said the fire was moving rapidly and people should stay away from the area.

Another emergency alert was issued at approximately 8:40 p.m., giving residents in the area of Viscount Run a 30-minute precautionary notice to possibly evacuate due to wildland fire. The alert was for those near Viscount, starting at Spyglass Run, up to and including Cloverleaf and Summerwood lanes.

An alert was later issued at approximately 9:56 p.m. stating that an evacuation order for the area surrounding Farmers Dairy Lane was rescinded, but residents were told a future evacuation may occur with 30 minutes notice given.

A pre-evacuation notice is in place for the following streets:

Olive Street

Bernard Street

Estelle Street

Lewis Street

Farmers Dairy Lane

Giles

Bluewater Road

Topsaild

Command

Gary Martin

Lasalle

Casetlestone

Hammonds Plains Road from the intersection of Larry Uteck and Giles drives

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) updated a map of the fire evacuation areas and the local state of emergency area Tuesday night:

A map of Halifax fire evacuation areas and the local state of emergency area as of Tuesday night. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)

The HRM also said Tuesday night that a comfort centre at the LeBrun Recreation Centre had closed.