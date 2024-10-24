'This sudden loss is felt deeply': Man killed in workplace accident at Moncton tire shop

WorkSafeNB is investigating after a man was killed in a workplace accident at a tire shop in Moncton, N.B., last week.

A spokesperson for WorkSafeNB said the incident happened on Oct. 18 at a Coast Tire location in the city.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the worker's family, as well as their friends and colleagues,” said Lynn Meahan-Carson from WorkSafeNB.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we cannot release any further information.”

Coast Tire declined to comment on the accident Thursday.

Accident involved a 'large tire'

Keith Guptill, deputy chief of the Moncton Fire Department, told CTV News they responded to an industrial accident at the Coast Tire on Baig Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Guptill said paramedics from Ambulance New Brunswick were already there when firefighters arrived.

“They were performing CPR and compressions,” said Guptill. “Our guys assisted in getting him, the victim, relocated out of the trailer, the tractor-trailer that he was in, and onto the stretcher and into the ambulance.”

Guptill said he doesn’t know exactly what happened to the man, but the accident involved a large tire.

“Our understanding is the gentleman was in the trailer on his own at the time. It was a very heavy loader truck tire,” said Guptill. “When he was found he was found with it partially on top of him.”

Guptill said there were a lot of concerned co-workers when they arrived on scene.

“They were all kind of being held back at bay by members of Codiac [Regional RCMP] and by their bosses as well. A lot of concern. A lot wish they could have done something different and how did this happen?” said Guptill. “But accidents happen and sometimes there’s just no rhyme or reason as to why.”

When firefighters respond to distressing calls like the one at Coast Tire, Guptill said the department implements a series of procedures to help their members cope.

“One of the first things we always do is, the platoon chief that is on shift that day will reach out to the crew to see if they’re OK. Then he will kick off what we call our peer support, which is other peers and other firefighters, and they will call and check with the crew because they might talk to a peer a little bit more easier than their boss,” said Guptill.

“We also have a whole process with critical incident, stress-debriefing, and if they need to speak to a counsellor, then obviously we would do that as well.”

Staff Sgt. Nick Arbour of the Codiac Regional RCMP told CTV News police also responded to the call last Friday morning.

Arbour said police determined the death was not the result of foul play and referred the incident to WorkSafeNB.

"We completed our investigation and deemed it to be non-criminal," said Arbour.

The Coast Tire location on Baig Boulevard was closed Thursday.

Tim Steeves, who died in a workplace incident at a Coast Tire shop in Moncton, N.B., is seen in this photo from his obituary. (Albert County Funeral Home)

Man had worked for company for 17 years

A family spokesperson has identified the victim as 41-year-old Tim Steeves of Weldon, N.B., who worked for Coast Tire for 17 years.

Leigh-Ann Fenton, a close friend of the family, said Steeves will be remembered for his “strong love for his family, his girlfriend, his faith and his job.”

She said Steeves was also passionate about model trains and often met with the Greater Moncton Model Railroaders. He was known in the workplace for setting up seasonal displays using his trains.

“This sudden loss is felt deeply by his family, friends, coworkers and community,” said Fenton in a statement to CTV News.

Steeves' funeral took place Thursday afternoon at the Albert County Funeral Home.

Several of his co-workers gathered in the parking lot outside Coast Tire before his funeral, but interview requests were politely declined.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.