'This sudden loss is felt deeply': Man killed in workplace incident at Moncton tire shop

WorkSafeNB is investigating after a man was killed in a workplace incident at a tire shop in Moncton, N.B., last week.

A spokesperson for WorkSafeNB said the incident happened on Oct. 18 at a Coast Tire location in the city.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the worker's family, as well as their friends and colleagues,” said Lynn Meahan-Carson from WorkSafeNB.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we cannot release any further information.”

Staff Sgt. Nick Arbour of the Codiac Regional RCMP told CTV News members responded to a call of a worker being injured at a business on Baig Boulevard last Friday morning.

Arbour said police determined the death was not the result of foul play and referred the incident to WorkSafeNB.

"We completed our investigation and deemed it to be non-criminal," said Arbour.

Arbour wouldn't comment on what happened, saying that was a matter for WorkSafeNB.

The Coast Tire location on Baig Boulevard was closed Thursday.

Tim Steeves, who died in a workplace incident at a Coast Tire shop in Moncton, N.B., is seen in this photo from his obituary. (Albert County Funeral Home)

Man had worked for company for 17 years

A family spokesperson has identified the victim as 41-year-old Tim Steeves of Weldon, N.B., who worked for Coast Tire for 17 years.

Leigh-Ann Fenton, a close friend of the family, said Steeves will be remembered for his “strong love for his family, his girlfriend, his faith and his job.”

She said Steeves was also passionate about model trains and often met with the Greater Moncton Model Railroaders. He was known in the workplace for setting up seasonal displays using his trains.

“This sudden loss is felt deeply by his family, friends, coworkers and community,” said Fenton in a statement to CTV News.

According to his obituary, his funeral is set for Thursday afternoon at the Albert County Funeral Home.

