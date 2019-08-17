

CTV Atlantic





The biggest flea market in the Maritimes is back in Sussex, N.B. this weekend, with hundreds of vendors, and thousands of shoppers flocking to score a deal.

From vintage Harley Davidson's, to video games, bargain hunters and collectors are sure to find a piece of treasure at, what's described as, the largest flea market of its kind in the Maritimes.

"The only thing we don’t bring is gold and guns, because I do guns as well, but they don’t allow guns in here," said Sean Haley, owner of a Fredericton pawn shop and vendor at the market.

The flea market hosts roughly 900 vendors, drawing thousands of people to Princess Louise Park searching for collectibles, antiques, and bargains.

"It's known for having everything. If you can't find it at the Sussex flea market, it doesn't exist," said Haley.

"It's very central to not only the province, but to the Maritimes," said flea market chairman, Blair Chisholm. "We have people from Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and of course, New Brunswick that come every year."

Stephen Samson is from Halifax, and has been attending the market as a vendor for the last 33 years.

"I was 24, and it was a lot of fun, got to meet a lot of great people up here and back then, it was before the internet, so there was lots of treasures to be had," said Samson.

This year marks 38 years the market has been running, becoming a major annual attraction for the town of Sussex.

"If you tried to get a hotel room, motel room right now, it would probably be full," said Chisholm.

Vendors say all things vintage and retro seem to be making resurgence.

"Everybody remembers what their grandmother had and they all want to have that item that their grandmother had," said Samson.

The flea market is on throughout the weekend, wrapping up on Sunday at 3 p.m.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Lyall