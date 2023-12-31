Thousands show up for second annual Family Fun Fest in Moncton

Downtown Moncton was packed on Sunday afternoon as the second annual Family Fun Fest got underway to celebrate the New Year.

Starting at 2 o’clock there were free events both outside the Avenir Centre and inside that were aimed at residents of all ages.

Grace and Gwen, two children at the celebration, both put face painting at the top of their list when it came to a favourite activity.

Face Painting at the Moncton Family Fun Fest.“My favourite part about Family Fun Fest is probably the snow and getting my face painted,” says Grace.

Shortly after, Gwen echoed the same thoughts.

“Probably the glitter tattoos and face painting because they’re super fun and you get to pick what you want,” she says.

People skating at the Moncton Family Fun Fest.The day brought forward everything from skating to tasty treats, including local food trucks and maple on a stick, to live music with The Mainlanders, Beauxmont and The Mellotones all scheduled to hit the main stage Sunday evening.

A photo of maple on a stick at the Moncton Family Fun Fest.“As you know, Moncton and Halifax both hosted the World Juniors last year, terrific events for both cities, both provinces and the City of Moncton. The organizing committee felt very strongly that they wanted to keep that momentum going,” says co-chair of the New Year’s Eve Family Fun Fest organizing committee, Shane Esson.

“Last year we had about 6000 people on New Years Eve, and we said, ‘Why not do it again?’ We’re optimistic tonight that we’ll probably have over 10,000.”

He says over the last six months, a committee of 19 volunteers have helped bring this vision to life. On Sunday, that number jumped to include 70 volunteers who helped make sure the event went smoothly.

“It really does take an entire community,” he said.

Live entertainment at the Moncton Family Fun Fest.While there was a reason for everyone to be downtown on Sunday, Esson says the day was going to bring an extra special experience for a lot of local families as well.

Esson said that the Moncton Wildcats hockey game sold out on Saturday, partially because 30 local businesses bought tickets and donated them to United Way, who then gave them to people who could use them.

There are two firework shows scheduled to ring in the new year in Moncton – one at 8:30 and one at midnight.

The city is also offering free bus services from 5:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. on select routes.

“It’s just nice to get everybody together after a rough couple of years, right? That’s the way I look at it,” says Riverview resident Dwayne Vriesendorp.

“It should be done more and more,” says Daniel LeBlanc, who was visiting from Bathurst.

“We should have it in Bathurst also,” says Suzanna Bosse.

Esson says he is confident that next year will manage to be even bigger and better than this year.

