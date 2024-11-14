Three charged after police seize firearms from home in Meadowvale, N.S.

A Nova Scotia man is facing a number of charges after police say they seized firearms and other items from a home in Meadowvale, N.S.

RCMP officers executed a search warrant at the home and garage in the 10,000 block of Highway 201 on Nov. 7.

Police say four people were arrested and officers seized four firearms, including:

a semi-automatic rifle

ammunition

gunpowder

conducted energy weapon

None of the weapons were safely stored, according to an RCMP news release.

Darryl Dobie, 39, of Meadowvale has been charged with nine offences, including:

four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

contravention of storage regulations

failure to comply with an undertaking

Dobie was held in custody and appeared in Digby provincial court on Friday.

He was released on conditions pending future court appearances.

Police say one woman will face a charge of failure to comply with an undertaking. Another man was arrested on charges related to a different investigation.

The fourth person who was arrested was released without charges.

