Three dead after vehicle leaves road in Shediac: N.B. RCMP

Three people have died after a vehicle veered off the road in Shediac N.B., Friday morning.

RCMP said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 132 near Shediac around 7:00 a.m.

According to a news release, police believed the crash occurred when the driver veered off the road and plunged down a 100-foot embankment, landing on its roof.

RCMP said the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of their injuries. They have been identified as a 54-year-old man from Indian Island First Nation, N.B., a 51-year-old man from Upper Rexton, N.B., and a 25-year-old woman from Halifax, N.S.

Members of the Shediac Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick attended the scene and an RCMP collision reconstructionist is also assisting with the investigation, said police.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the driver's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

