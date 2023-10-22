Three dead, including infant, in fatal collision in Fort Lawrence, N.S.: RCMP

Cumberland County District RCMP is investigating a collision that resulted in the death of three people on Highway 2 in Fort Lawrence, N.S.

Police say they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 at around 10:05 p.m. on Saturday.

“RCMP officers learned that an SUV and a car had been travelling on Highway 2 when they collided,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall with the RCMP in a news release. “The SUV came to rest on its side and the car came to rest in the road.”

Police say there were four people in the SUV during the collision. Three of the occupants, a 26-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman, and a 2-month-old infant, were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth passenger, a 21-year-old woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance with what police say were serious injuries.

According to police, there were two people in the other car at the time of the collision. The 24-year-old male suffered minor injuries, while the 19-year-old female suffered some serious injuries. Police say both were taken to the hospital by ambulance as well.

Highway 2 was closed for several hours following the collision, but has since reopened.

Police say an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

