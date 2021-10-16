Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in New Brunswick; active cases drop to 997

HALIFAX -

Three more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19, public health confirmed on Saturday.

A person in their 80s and another in their 90s in Zone 1 (Moncton region), and a person 90 and over in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) have died.

"Today, another three New Brunswickers have tragically lost their lives as a result of the virus. This is a sad reminder that everyone must protect themselves and their loved ones by getting fully vaccinated as soon as possible if they have not already done so," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a release.

This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 87.

"I share my sympathies with the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones today," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

"Beginning Monday, rapid tests will be widely available across the province, providing an additional way to identify potential cases of COVID-19 before an outbreak develops."

There are 54 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 17 in an intensive care unit.

"Of the 17 in an intensive care unit, 15 are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated. No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized. Of the total in hospital, 29 are unvaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and 20 are fully vaccinated," says a release.

Public health is also reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 130 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 35 – or 53 per cent – are unvaccinated, one– or two per cent – is partially vaccinated, and 30 – or 45 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

It drops the active number of cases to 997.

RAPID-TESTING PROGRAM EXPANDS

On Saturday, over 7,500 free rapid test kits or 37,500 individual tests, were distributed to people who live in circuit breaker areas.

Due to the overwhelming demand, the three locations – in Moncton, Perth-Andover and Grand Falls – closed early.

"Rapid test kits were provided and we look forward to commencing the distribution province-wide next week. We understand that the public is looking to obtain these kits and they will be readily available on an ongoing basis."

Beginning Monday, Oct. 18, kits will be available province-wide to the public at large. The following locations and hours of operations are noted below:

Greater Moncton Health Centre, 150 Edmonton Ave., Moncton (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday)

Cocagne Health Clinic, 4813 Rte. 134, Cocagne (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday)

Moncton, 380 MacNaughton Ave. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Edmundston Regional Hospital, 275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Haut-Madawaska Medical Clinic, 809 Principale St., Clair (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)

Grand Falls General Hospital, 625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin, 21 Canada St., Saint-Quentin (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily)

E.L. Murray Medical Clinic, 3 Stanley St., Campbellton (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

St. Joseph Community Health Centre, 280 Victoria St., Dalhousie (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Shediac Regional Medical Centre, 419 Main St., Shediac (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Jacquet River Health Centre, 41 Mack St., Belledune (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Chaleur Regional Hospital, 1750 Sunset Blvd., Bathurst (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday)

Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital, 1 Saint-Pierre Blvd. W., Caraquet (1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Tracadie Hospital, 400 Des Hospitalières St., Tracadie (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily)

Lamèque Hospital and Community Health Centre, 29 De l’Hôpital St., Lamèque (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Paquetville Health Centre, 1096 Du Parc St., Paquetville (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday)

Saint-Isidore Community Health Centre, 3973-1 Des Fondateurs Blvd., Saint-Isidore (12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Exhibition Grounds, 361 Smythe St., Fredericton (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Miramichi, 365 Wellington St. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal, 333 Water Street, Saint John (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

VACCINATION UPDATE

Public Health reported Saturday that 82.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 91.4 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second-dose appointments for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

The 30 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

13 people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

three people 30-39;

one person 40-49;

one person 50-59;

five people 60-69;

one person 70-79;

three people 80-89; and

a person 90 and over.

Twenty-eight cases are under investigation and two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The seven new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

three people 19 and under;

two people 20-29; and

two people 50-59.

Four cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The four new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

one person 19 and under;

a person 30-39;

a person 40-49; and

a person 60-69.

All four cases are under investigation.

The 16 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

a person 30-39;

a person 40-49;

two people 50-59;

four people 60-69;

two people 70-79; and

two people 80-89.

Fourteen cases are under investigation and two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The six new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under;

a person 30-39;

a person 40-49;

a person 50-59;

a person 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

All six cases are under investigation.

The two new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are two people 19 and under and both cases are under investigation.

The one new case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is a person 70-79 and the case is under investigation.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online to get an appointment.