Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in New Brunswick; active cases drop to 997
Three more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19, public health confirmed on Saturday.
A person in their 80s and another in their 90s in Zone 1 (Moncton region), and a person 90 and over in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) have died.
"Today, another three New Brunswickers have tragically lost their lives as a result of the virus. This is a sad reminder that everyone must protect themselves and their loved ones by getting fully vaccinated as soon as possible if they have not already done so," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a release.
This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 87.
"I share my sympathies with the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones today," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a release.
"Beginning Monday, rapid tests will be widely available across the province, providing an additional way to identify potential cases of COVID-19 before an outbreak develops."
There are 54 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 17 in an intensive care unit.
"Of the 17 in an intensive care unit, 15 are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated. No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized. Of the total in hospital, 29 are unvaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and 20 are fully vaccinated," says a release.
Public health is also reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 130 recoveries.
Of the new cases, 35 – or 53 per cent – are unvaccinated, one– or two per cent – is partially vaccinated, and 30 – or 45 per cent – are fully vaccinated.
It drops the active number of cases to 997.
RAPID-TESTING PROGRAM EXPANDS
On Saturday, over 7,500 free rapid test kits or 37,500 individual tests, were distributed to people who live in circuit breaker areas.
Due to the overwhelming demand, the three locations – in Moncton, Perth-Andover and Grand Falls – closed early.
"Rapid test kits were provided and we look forward to commencing the distribution province-wide next week. We understand that the public is looking to obtain these kits and they will be readily available on an ongoing basis."
Beginning Monday, Oct. 18, kits will be available province-wide to the public at large. The following locations and hours of operations are noted below:
- Greater Moncton Health Centre, 150 Edmonton Ave., Moncton (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday)
- Cocagne Health Clinic, 4813 Rte. 134, Cocagne (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday)
- Moncton, 380 MacNaughton Ave. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)
- Edmundston Regional Hospital, 275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)
- Haut-Madawaska Medical Clinic, 809 Principale St., Clair (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)
- Grand Falls General Hospital, 625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)
- Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin, 21 Canada St., Saint-Quentin (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily)
- E.L. Murray Medical Clinic, 3 Stanley St., Campbellton (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)
- St. Joseph Community Health Centre, 280 Victoria St., Dalhousie (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)
- Shediac Regional Medical Centre, 419 Main St., Shediac (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)
- Jacquet River Health Centre, 41 Mack St., Belledune (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)
- Chaleur Regional Hospital, 1750 Sunset Blvd., Bathurst (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday)
- Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital, 1 Saint-Pierre Blvd. W., Caraquet (1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)
- Tracadie Hospital, 400 Des Hospitalières St., Tracadie (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily)
- Lamèque Hospital and Community Health Centre, 29 De l’Hôpital St., Lamèque (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)
- Paquetville Health Centre, 1096 Du Parc St., Paquetville (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday)
- Saint-Isidore Community Health Centre, 3973-1 Des Fondateurs Blvd., Saint-Isidore (12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)
- Exhibition Grounds, 361 Smythe St., Fredericton (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)
- Miramichi, 365 Wellington St. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)
- Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal, 333 Water Street, Saint John (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)
VACCINATION UPDATE
Public Health reported Saturday that 82.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 91.4 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.
All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second-dose appointments for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
The 30 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:
- 13 people 19 and under;
- two people 20-29;
- three people 30-39;
- one person 40-49;
- one person 50-59;
- five people 60-69;
- one person 70-79;
- three people 80-89; and
- a person 90 and over.
Twenty-eight cases are under investigation and two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.
The seven new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:
- three people 19 and under;
- two people 20-29; and
- two people 50-59.
Four cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.
The four new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:
- one person 19 and under;
- a person 30-39;
- a person 40-49; and
- a person 60-69.
All four cases are under investigation.
The 16 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:
- four people 19 and under;
- a person 30-39;
- a person 40-49;
- two people 50-59;
- four people 60-69;
- two people 70-79; and
- two people 80-89.
Fourteen cases are under investigation and two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.
The six new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:
- a person 19 and under;
- a person 30-39;
- a person 40-49;
- a person 50-59;
- a person 70-79; and
- a person 80-89.
All six cases are under investigation.
The two new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are two people 19 and under and both cases are under investigation.
The one new case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is a person 70-79 and the case is under investigation.
Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.
POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES
Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online to get an appointment.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Travel industry, health experts applaud U.S. decision to allow travellers with mixed doses
The organization representing Canada's tourism industry is applauding the U.S. government's decision to allow Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses once the border opens in November.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV: W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Nunavut actress Emerald MacDonald
Mounties in Nunavut have charged a man with first-degree murder in the May death of actress Emerald MacDonald.
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says
New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who days ago was sentenced in a two-decade-old murder case, has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday.
Avoiding COVID-19 news correlated with better mental well-being, Dutch studies find
A series of studies led by Dutch researchers have found that avoiding the news during the pandemic was correlated with better mental well-being.
N.B. RCMP tweets Indigenous land acknowledgment as province orders its employees to stop
The New Brunswick RCMP says it remains committed to 'strengthening relationships' between Mounties and Indigenous communities, as the province finds itself in the midst of litigation involving several Indigenous groups.
PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
Meteorite that crashed into B.C. woman's house could shed light on solar system's origin, physicist says
A small, angular rock that one Canadian physicist says looks like a chunk of black cheese has the potential to help scientists understand how the early solar system formed.
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids.
Toronto
-
Toronto police identify 27-year-old man killed in overnight shooting
Toronto police have identified the 27-year-old man killed in a shooting in North York early Saturday morning.
-
Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 486 new COVID-19 cases, marking the sixth day in a row in which the daily case count was below 500.
-
How to get your Ontario vaccine certificate QR code
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
Calgary
-
'It was so cool': Calgarians watch demolition of Stampede LRT platform
If you’re northbound on Macleod Trail into Calgary’s downtown you’ll notice a slight delay in traffic this weekend but also the notable absence of the Plus-15 bridge and elevated portion of the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT station.
-
Family members and supporters gather in Calgary for Justice for Jackie walk
Relatives and friends of an Indigenous woman, who was stabbed to death while walking along 17th Avenue in 2007, will be attending an annual event in downtown Calgary Saturday.
-
Former Lethbridge MLA and cabinet member Clint Dunford dead at 78
Albertans are honouring the memory of Clint Dunford, a longtime Lethbridge MLA, who passed away this week.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's referendum should not focus on daylight time, psychologists say
Ditching the practice of switching the time twice a year may seem like a no-brainer to some, but Alberta psychologists warn that the result of a provincial referendum could have unexpected consequences.
-
Edmonton home sales and pricing cools, luxury market continues strong
According to the Realtors Association of Edmonton, new residential listings last month were down from August, as well as single-family home unit and duplex/rowhouse sales.
-
'Part of my transparency': Krushell releases campaign donor list
Mayoral candidate Kim Krushell released her campaign donors, revealing more than $185,000 raised at minimum.
Montreal
-
Woman alleges she was tackled by a Montreal police officer for briefly not wearing a mask
A 53-year-old Montreal woman alleges she was thrown to the ground by police after lowering her mask while leaving a metro station.
-
Smashed Lamborghini abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy rainfall warnings issued in Quebec
Mont-Tremblant, Sainte-Adèle - Saint-Sauveur, and the Quebec City areas are expected to receive between 50 to 70 millimetres of rain, while storms are in the forecast across the province.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 8,000 people pack the University District in Kingston, Ont. to celebrate homecoming weekend at Queen's University
A police officer is being treated for injuries after objects were thrown towards law enforcement officials monitoring Queen's University Homecoming Celebrations in Kingston.
-
Record rainfall in Ottawa
Environment Canada says this is the rainiest Oct. 16 in Ottawa on record.
-
Ottawa sees 24 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Ottawa Public Health says 24 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.
London
-
Anti-vaccine mandate rally draws hundreds in London, Ont.
A crowd of supporters of controversial vaccine mandate and mask opponent Chris Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky, turned out at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon.
-
15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London Saturday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but no new deaths.
-
'Pair beer with farm fresh food': Province gives OK for craft brewers to sell in farm markets
For five years, craft brewers in Ontario have been asking for access to sell in the more than 180 local farmers markets. They've finally have been granted their wish.
Northern Ontario
-
New mountain bike trails open in North Bay
After two years of preparation, the North Bay Mountain Bike Association has officially opened the brand new 5km trails and pump track called 'Three Towers Trail Network.'
-
Dancing witches take over Blind River
The town of Blind River's annual tradition of "dancing witches" returns, with its biggest rendition yet.
-
International students crown Canada top post-secondary destination
New research from IDP Connect finds that more than one-third of students surveyed rate Canada as their first choice for post-secondary studies.
Winnipeg
-
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two southern Manitoba personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
-
A prescription worth filling: nature
PaRx is a nature prescribing program that has launched in Manitoba that prescribes outdoor time for patients.
-
PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Sask. woman found dead after RCMP investigation
A 32-year-old woman was found dead on Friday after RCMP investigated the whereabouts of the missing woman on Onion Lake Cree Nation.
-
81 COVID-19 ICU patients sets new daily record for Sask.
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Saturday, with 81 people currently receiving intensive care.
-
Saskatoon police investigate shooting in front of school
Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a shooting that took place Friday afternoon.
Regina
-
81 COVID-19 ICU patients sets new daily record for Sask.
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Saturday, with 81 people currently receiving intensive care.
-
Sask. top doctor not ruling out further restrictions, despite plateauing COVID-19 cases
Despite plateauing COVID-19 case numbers, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said the province is far from clearing the fourth wave.
-
How a 19-year-old man is helping Indigenous youth overcome mental health struggles
A 19-year-old man from Ochapowace Nation organized a youth mental health hunt to help Indigenous people aged 15-35 connect with the land while opening up about their personal struggles.
Vancouver
-
Video shows Tesla crossing busy Vancouver bridge with driver apparently asleep
Imagine crossing a bridge in traffic and noticing that the driver next to you appears to be asleep. That's what happened to a Metro Vancouver resident as he was crossing the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge to North Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
-
Woman found unconscious and bleeding in Chilliwack after apparent hit-and-run, police say
Mounties in Chilliwack are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that left a woman unconscious and bleeding in a ditch earlier this week to come forward.
-
City of Vernon transfers copyright to legendary Ogopogo to B.C. Indigenous nations
The legal rights to the legendary creature in a British Columbia lake have been transferred to an alliance of Indigenous nations who say the Ogopogo has always been part of their spiritual teachings.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria woman's appearance in Netflix series after experiencing addiction and homelessness inspires hope
When Carey Oakes embraced her first guitar, she couldn’t have imagined how dynamic the soundtrack to her life would become.
-
Victoria mother shares story of harm reduction, aims to help other parents with new book
A Victoria mother will never forget the time she took her oldest daughter to buy heroin, so the teen could smoke it in the car next to her on the way into an emergency department, desperate to get her child into treatment.
-
'They are the foundation': Victoria puts local shops in the spotlight for Small Business Month
Small businesses are a major player in B.C.’s economy, including here in the Capital Region, so this month the province is highlighting the vital role the sector plays in all of our lives.