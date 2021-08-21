HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

One case is a person in their 30s, another is a person in their 20s, as well as a person between 10 and 19 years old.

All three individuals recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada. Contact tracing is complete, and the individuals are self-isolating.

There are two flight exposure notifications related to the cases.

WestJet flight WS330 from Toronto to Charlottetown on Thursday, August 19

Air Canada flight 634 departing Toronto on August 19 and arriving in Charlottetown August 20

Anyone who travelled on either flight is advised to monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any symptoms develop, visit a testing clinic.

Prince Edward Island currently has seven active cases of COVID-19 and has had 224 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Information about the province’s COVID-19 cases is available online.

Islanders are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and every Island resident 12 and older who wants to be immunized will have an opportunity to receive the vaccine in 2021.

Information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine roll out and appointment booking information is available online.