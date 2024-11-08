ATLANTIC
    • Three people from west Africa killed in New Brunswick crash

    Three people were killed in a crash near Saint-Leonard, N.B., on Nov. 7, 2024. (Google Maps) Three people were killed in a crash near Saint-Leonard, N.B., on Nov. 7, 2024. (Google Maps)
    Three people from west Africa have been killed in a collision in northwestern New Brunswick.

    The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 17, outside of Saint-Léonard, N.B., around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Police believe the driver lost control of the southbound vehicle, which left the roadway and crashed.

    The driver and two passengers all died at the scene. The 30-year-old man, 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were all from Côte d'Ivoire.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist and member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office attended the scene and are helping police with the investigation.

    A section of the 400 block of Route 17 was closed to traffic for several hours. It has since reopened.

