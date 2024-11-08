Three people from west Africa killed in New Brunswick crash

Three people from west Africa have been killed in a collision in northwestern New Brunswick.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 17, outside of Saint-Léonard, N.B., around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police believe the driver lost control of the southbound vehicle, which left the roadway and crashed.

The driver and two passengers all died at the scene. The 30-year-old man, 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were all from Côte d'Ivoire.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office attended the scene and are helping police with the investigation.

A section of the 400 block of Route 17 was closed to traffic for several hours. It has since reopened.

