Three-vehicle collision closes part of Nova Scotia highway

A vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.

According to a post by Nova Scotia RCMP on X (formerly Twitter), the highway near Richard John Drive is closed in both directions due to the collision as of 11 a.m.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Nova Scotia RCMP Const. Mitch Thompson said three vehicles were involved in the collision and there is no information yet on any injuries.

Drivers are being told to expect delays.

