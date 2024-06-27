ATLANTIC
    • Three-vehicle collision closes part of Nova Scotia highway

    A RCMP vehicle is pictured on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., on June 27, 2024. A RCMP vehicle is pictured on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., on June 27, 2024.
    A vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.

    According to a post by Nova Scotia RCMP on X (formerly Twitter), the highway near Richard John Drive is closed in both directions due to the collision as of 11 a.m.

    Emergency crews are on the scene.

    Nova Scotia RCMP Const. Mitch Thompson said three vehicles were involved in the collision and there is no information yet on any injuries.

    Drivers are being told to expect delays.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

