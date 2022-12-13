Tom Jackson brings 'Stories, Songs and Santa Causes' show to Halifax in support of Feed Nova Scotia

A well-known Canadian singer, songwriter and actor is spreading Christmas joy to those in need this holiday season.

Tom Jackson has been part of the entertainment business for decades and is well known for his teachings, storytelling and songs.

Jackson performed at the Bella Rose Arts Centre in Halifax Tuesday night for his "Stories, Songs and Santa Causes" tour in support of Feed Nova Scotia.

"When you come here, regardless of where your mind is at when you get here, when you leave, you're going to find out what compassion is, empathy, faith, hope and love," said Jackson, while describing his on-stage performance.

For more than 30 years, the 74-year-old has raised approximately $250 million for charities. Something he says is more important now than ever.

"Because the gap is getting wider. There's the 'haves' and the 'have nots' and it just keeps getting wider. And we have to figure out a way to find out how to bring those goal posts closer together," he said, during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Katie Kelly.

"Because there's less money and more need for food. Less money, less food and we have to make sure that we take care of our neighbours, take care of our family, take care of our country."

Jackson’s “Stories, Songs and Santa Causes” tour wraps up in St. John's at the First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity on Dec. 16.