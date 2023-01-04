Top-tier tickets: Seat prices soar as World Juniors wind down
Hockey fans who were hoping to score a last minute deal as the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Junior Championship winds down in Halifax might be out of luck -- unless they're willing to pay dearly.
Available online tickets on StubHub Wednesday evening listed prices ranging from $986 to $79,358 each.
With a busy marketing firm to manage, Neil Stephen doesn't have a lot of leisure time during the week, so even with tickets, he didn't give a lot of thought about attending Wednesday morning's Latvia versus Austria game.
Not wanting to see the pair of tickets go to waste, he and his wife offered them for free on Facebook.
They were eventually taken, but not until the game was well underway -- surprising for Stephen.
"Given how things were going with these tickets, we thought they'd go right away, but it took a little while," said Stephen.
Already considered a massive success around here, the tournament has delivered plenty of action and economic spinoffs that will probably take weeks to tally up.
Unsurprisingly, tickets for scheduled Team Canada games sold first and fastest, and now, with the Canadians in medal contention, ticket prices for the semi-finals and final game are reaching heights unheard of around the region.
Mid-range tickets were listed somewhere around $3,000 on Wednesday.
But long-time hockey administrator, public relations expert and manager Alex Joseph says these prices shouldn't surprise anyone.
Arenas in Europe are often half empty, even for big games.
"Whereas in Canada, big interest, big rinks, (and) we're one of the smaller rinks - it's 10,000 with the boxes and everything," said Joseph.
Putting out some feelers of their own on Facebook, Katie Hines and her fiancé are taking offers on their four remaining tickets: two bronze and two gold.
As of mid-afternoon, the best offer was $1,800.
"$900 a piece, which honestly, we're not willing to let it go," said Hines, noting her fiancé’s father had come from Ontario for the tournament, but had to go back.
Her partner, she says, is reluctant to sell, unless it's an offer he can't refuse.
"He truly does want to go to the game, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Hines.
For others, the opportunity is doubtlessly out of reach because of cost.
It’s a shame, says Neil Stephen, who also had tickets for today's semi-final.
"It's exciting for those teams. Those are kids, and I want the stands to be full for those kids," he said. "When they think of Halifax, when they go back to Slovakia or wherever they are going, to think, 'Man, we were in Halifax. Those stands were full."
A lofty goal -- that's coming with an increasingly large cost.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
Autopsies of those who died with COVID-19 find virus in the brain, multiple organs: study
Autopsy results from 44 people who died with COVID-19 show how the virus spreads through not just the respiratory system, but the entire body, including the brain, persisting for months in some patients.
McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
'It is a concern': 12 cases of XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant found in B.C.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant has more than doubled over the last week in British Columbia, according to the provincial health officer.
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario gamblers affected by recent BetMGM data breach
Online sports betting continues to gain popularity. However, gambling players in Ontario are being notified that they may be the victims of a recent data breach.
-
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Const. Greg Pierzchala enjoyed nature, was a fan of art, excelled at his job as a new police officer and above all, loved protecting his family and the communities he served.
-
Toronto increases transit budget by $53M, hikes fees amid security concerns
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will get a $53-million subsidy increase from the city in the 2023 municipal budget in an effort to “keep both riders and hardworking frontline TTC employees safe," Mayor John Tory announced Wednesday.
Calgary
-
4 cases of Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta
The Alberta government says four cases of a contagious new subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been found here.
-
Calgary businesswoman accused of defrauding vulnerable person out of more than $350,000
A Calgary businesswoman faces theft, fraud and laundering charges after allegedly bilking a vulnerable person out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Calgary man rescued from house fire dies in hospital
The Calgary Fire Department says a man who was pulled out of a burning home Wednesday morning has died of his injuries.
Montreal
-
City of Terrebonne facing $205K lawsuit for alleged systemic discrimination
The Quebec Human Rights Commission has taken the unusual step of filing a civil suit in Quebec Superior Court against the City of Terrebonne over claims of racial profiling against its Black population.
-
NFL emergency highlights Montreal ER doctor's mission to put defibrillators on the map
A Montreal ER doctor and cardiac arrest researcher's foundation has developed a free mobile app called AED-Quebec. It allows users to locate the nearest available defibrillator, crucial for cardiac emergencies.
-
Inquiry demanded into Montreal jail death after guards used pepper spray, spit hood
The use of a spit hood before the death of 21-year-old man illegally detained inside a Montreal jail, and the fact that he should have been released the day before, have sparked calls for a public inquiry.
Edmonton
-
4 cases of Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta
The Alberta government says four cases of a contagious new subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been found here.
-
Stolen RVs recovered in Edmonton area, man charged
A man has been charged after four RVs were stolen in the Edmonton area last month, Edmonton police said on Wednesday.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run southeast of Edmonton
RCMP have identified the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early New Year's Day.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former head of Timmins homeless shelter, bank official charged with fraud, stealing $400K
The former executive director of a Timmins homeless shelter -- who also worked as a senior bank official -- has been charged with fraud after hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly stolen, police say.
-
Autopsies of those who died with COVID-19 find virus in the brain, multiple organs: study
Autopsy results from 44 people who died with COVID-19 show how the virus spreads through not just the respiratory system, but the entire body, including the brain, persisting for months in some patients.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
London
-
Police release identity of cyclist who died in Elgin County crash
OPP have identified a 29-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont. as the cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road earlier this week.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
-
Eviction from London, Ont. long-term care home exposes flaws in system
It’s a case that some say exposes flaws in the province’s long-term care system. Advocates are speaking out after their friend, a vulnerable woman, was evicted from Glendale Crossing long-term care home in London because she hadn’t slept in her room for three months, as she had been in hospital.
Winnipeg
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
-
Charges laid after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween in Winnipeg
Formal charges have been laid more than two months after cannabis gummies were handed out to children on Halloween night in Winnipeg.
-
Canada marks National Ribbon Skirt Day, inspired by 10-year-old Saskatchewan girl
Canada is marking the first National Ribbon Skirt Day on Wednesday, an event inspired by a young Saskatchewan girl who was shamed for wearing one to school several years ago.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Ottawa could see 'several hours' of freezing precipitation by Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and Gatineau, calling for 2 to 5 mm of freezing rain, along with 5 cm of snow and ice pellet accumulations.
-
Day one of the vacant unit tax declaration leaves residents confused, angry and some offline
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
Camp Fortune warns of police ticketing expired plates
Camp Fortune is reminding skiers not to show up with expired licence plates this winter, warning police will be checking parking lots in the area.
Saskatoon
-
89-year-old Prince Albert man 'knocked out' while confronting intruder in seniors' building
Residents of a Prince Albert seniors’ living complex want increased security after an 89-year-old man was assaulted Monday evening.
-
Saskatoon homeowner blames moose for broken window
A Saskatoon homeowner is dealing with two broken windowpanes in his front room after he says a moose cracked the glass, not once, but twice.
-
Saskatoon fire crews called to multi-unit complex
The Saskatoon Fire department responded to a call in the Mount Royal Neighbourhood Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Violent arrest outside B.C. concert prompted by public urination investigation, lawyer alleges
A public urination investigation outside of a rock concert resulted in the violent, caught-on-camera arrest of a B.C. man who is now suing the police, according to his lawyer.
-
'It is a concern': 12 cases of XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant found in B.C.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant has more than doubled over the last week in British Columbia, according to the provincial health officer.
-
Do you recognize this car? RCMP release photo of suspect vehicle in bail scam case
Mounties on the North Shore have renewed their warning about a scam targetting seniors, releasing a photo of a suspect vehicle and saying investigators believe the alleged fraudsters have been travelling throughout Canada.
Regina
-
Sask. businesses providing piece of vacation for travellers affected by Sunwing cancellations
Some local businesses are hoping to bring a little piece of vacation to Saskatchewan for travellers who had flights cancelled by Sunwing last week.
-
'Armed and dangerous' man in custody following assault near Langenburg: RCMP
A man who was considered 'armed and dangerous' following an assault near Langenburg has been found and arrested, according to Sask. RCMP.
-
Independent police oversight team officially active in Saskatchewan
A new independent police oversight body is officially operating in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Wind warnings issued for large swaths of Vancouver Island
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for almost all regions of Vancouver Island.
-
These were the worst 911 calls made in B.C. last year
B.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls, E-Comm, has released it annual list of the top 10 most unnecessary calls made to 911 last year.
-
Vancouver Island resort ranked one of the top hotels in the world
A remote lodge on the west coast of Vancouver Island has been ranked one of the top hotels in the world, according to travel website Conde Nast Traveller.