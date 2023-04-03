Tories look to keep majority as voters go to the polls in Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN -

Voters in Prince Edward Island will go to the polls today after a nearly month-long provincial election campaign.

The Progressive Conservatives led by Dennis King are seeking to keep a majority government.

At dissolution, the Tories held 15 of the legislature's 27 seats, the Green Party had eight seats and the Liberals had four.

Candidates from all three parties made their final pitches to voters over the weekend.

King expressed satisfaction with his party's campaign during a rally in Charlottetown on Saturday, telling supporters he feels comfortable heading into the vote.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker says he's not conceding anything and hopes to form government, while Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron called her party's campaign "miraculous" despite the challenges that came with a snap election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.