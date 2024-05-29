ATLANTIC
    Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic disruptions in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday

    A tractor-trailer fire caused traffic disruptions in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday.

    Emergency crews responded to the scene on Burnside Drive around 8 a.m.

    A truck is pictured on fire on Burnside Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., on May 29, 2024.

    Sections of Burnside Drive, Commadore Drive and Ronald Smith Avenue were closed due to the fire and for cleaning after it was under control.

    Halifax Regional Police said the streets were reopened to traffic around 3 p.m.

    Halifax Regional Fire told CTV Atlantic no injuries were reported.

