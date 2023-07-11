Traditional Mi'kmaq smudging ceremony to become available at the IWK
Bo Joseph Bear Pennell is special baby.
“It couldn’t have come at a more delicate time. It was perfect,” says his mother, Brittany Pennell.
Born back on June 23, Bo was the first baby ever at the IWK Hospital to receive a traditional Mi’Kmaq smudging ceremony.
“There’s been some medical concerns and I think that he is selected for a reason by creator or the greater good in the spiritual aspects of things to be the first baby,” says Brittany. “When he was born into this world we were able to bless him and bring him in with positive energy.”
Talks began ten years ago to make the tradition available. Lots of red tape delayed the implementation.
“I made it one of my priority projects,” says the IWK’s Indigenous health consultant, Courtney Pennell, who is also Brittany’s twin sister, and a registered nurse.
After demonstrating what the ceremony entailed, smoke and fire concerns were eased and permission was granted.
“It’s more of a grounding, a reclamation, a revitalization of birth rights and traditions and our inherent rights as indigenous and Mi’kmaq people,” Courtney says.
The fact that her twin is the first to receive the smudging ceremony adds to its significance.
“Life for our people is celebratory nonetheless and there is a huge spiritual significance bringing a baby from the spirit realm to the Earth side.”
Smudging has started with the most critical units within the IWK, but will soon be available to everyone.
“We are excited to see what this smudging and bringing him into the world will mean and represent for him later in life as well,” says Brittany.
An honour that she hopes will empower Bo.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
