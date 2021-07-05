HALIFAX -- Travel within North America is beginning to open up but according to Gary Howard, many restrictions are still in place.

"Keep in mind that none essential travel advisory is still in place by the federal government," said Howard who is the Atlantic VP of CAA.

Fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents, international students and essential travelers are not required or isolate for 14 days when they come to Canada.

"So people should be thinking about traveling this summer within Canada," said Howard.

People like Steve Allmen -- who plans to spend some time in Nova Scotia. After 16 months of not being able to leave southern Ontario, Allmen and his wife will travel to the Maritimes later this summer to visit friends.

"So the plan was to spend five days in Nova Scotia, Halifax going up to Cape Breton," said Allmen who lives in Toronto. "And then we will head over to P.E.I. for a few days and then going back to Toronto."

Howard said people are still being careful when they travel.

"What our research is saying is, people are looking for is safety protocols in place," said Howard.

Howard said travelers who plan to book passage on cruise ships had better not waste any time.

"We are telling people to book in advance," said Howard. "Because it will be limited capacity at hotels resorts, and so on."

Allmen's only advice is for people, is to be thorough when it comes to adhering to health and safety protocols.

"The reality is we are both fully vaccinated," said Allmen. "We survived a year and a half of the pandemic without any issues."

Now he plans to travel freely, as the pandemic moves into this latest stage.