Trial of demonstrator involved in 2021 Halifax housing protest hears from police

HALIFAX -

A Halifax police officer testified Monday that a 26-year-old woman pulled off his medical mask and "stomped" on it as she resisted police efforts to remove a wooden shelter for the homeless.

Defence lawyer Asaf Rashid said the case against Natasha Danais is the first of four potential trials related to the Aug. 18, 2021, demonstration in front of the former Halifax public library.

About two dozen people were arrested during that protest, which saw police pepper-spray some demonstrators. There were also scenes of chaotic pushing, with water bottles hurled toward police.

Danais is facing one charge of obstructing police and three charges of assaulting officers in the trial before provincial court Judge Kelly Serbu.

The protest erupted the day after the election of Premier Tim Houston's Progressive Conservative government, as the issue of low-income housing shortages was heating up in the city. It occurred after Mayor Michael Savage ordered the removal of the tents and sheds going up around the city.

Teams of municipal workers had arrived at the scene with saws and heavy-lift machinery, and video presented in court showed police forming a semicircle around them as housing-rights protesters tried to prevent one of the shelters from being removed.

Cries of "Hold the line!" could be heard on the video, along with chants of "Shame, shame."

During morning proceedings, prosecutor Michael Coady called Halifax police Const. Conor Gillam to describe his arrest of Danais. Coady presented video evidence showing police forming a line in front of the library to push protesters out of the way as municipal workers removed one of the homeless shelters.

Gillam said he joined in with other officers as the protesters resisted and testified he was face-to-face with Danais as she pulled off his mask.

"At a point when we stopped moving and held our spot, she had grabbed onto my face mask that I was wearing and threw it off and stomped on it and proceeded to yell at me to 'put my mask back on,"' he testified.

He said she fell behind the police line amid the pushing, and at that point he was ordered to arrest her for obstruction. "I saw her kicking her legs at police, including myself, as I went in to effect the arrest," he said, adding that none of the kicks connected with him.

He also said he saw Danais' head bang against a police vehicle as she was being placed inside by two officers but added he couldn't see exactly how that happened.

During cross-examination, the officer acknowledged he could not see Danais grabbing his mask on the video, but he said he believes she was the person who pulled it of him at that point.

Rashid, the defence lawyer, asked Gillam if he recalled Danais complaining to him that another officer had kicked her, and he replied that he did not.

The court also heard testimony from Const. Amy Edwards, who dealt with Danais after she was brought to the police station lockup. She told the court that when Danais asked for a blanket, she refused because the policy was to reserve blankets for detainees who would be staying overnight, and she believed the protesters would be released the same day.

Edwards said there were delays in allowing the arrested protesters to use the sole telephone available to call a lawyer because police wanted to avoid interactions among them in a common area they'd have to pass through to make the call.

Rashid is arguing for a stay of proceedings based on police treatment of his client during and following her arrest, saying she wasn't given proper access to legal advice.

As Danais entered the court with her lawyer, protester Isobel Tees, 61, joined a group of about 10 people outside holding signs opposing the prosecution.

"I have to say, really, we need to drop the charges of people who were only helping the homeless," she said in an interview. "For them to be on trial here is, I believe, ridiculous."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.