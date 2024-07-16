Trio of New Brunswickers set to compete in 2024 Olympics

Every athlete dreams of one day competing in the Olympics, and that dream is about to become a reality for a trio of New Brunswickers.

With less then two weeks to go until the opening ceremonies for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris Craig Thorne, Brooklyn Douthwright, and Jill Irving are making final preparations to compete with the eyes of the world watching. For all three of the athletes it will be their first time competing in an Olympic games.

“There's really no words,” says Thorne, who will be competing in the 110 metre hurdles race. “I'm so excited to just get there and see the atmosphere. I mean, it's going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity for sure.”

The Quispamsis, N.B., native is the two-time defending national champion in the 110m hurdles. He was first introduced to the sport in high school, and currently attends Guelph University in Ontario where he does most of his training.

It was only in the past year the 23-year old realized competing in the Olympics was a real possibility after just missing out on qualifying for the world championships.

“We're training we're training quite a lot, probably five or six times a week” says Thorne. “We're in the weight room three times a week, a lot of a lot of sprint work, a lot of hurdle technique work. I think this year too there has been an emphasis on the mental readiness and being prepared mentally for these kind of opportunities.”

Thorne credits his parents and coaches for his success. His family has already booked their tickets to see him compete in Paris.

“They're super excited,” saod Thorne. “They got their Canada hats and everything and they're going to be they're going to have a great time.”

“It was my goal since I started swimming”

Douthwright will make her Olympic debut in the 4x100m freestyle relay (source: Instagram/@_brooklyn_douthwright)

Brooklyn Douthwright, from Riverview, N.B., has been swimming since she was nine years old. Making it to the Olympics has always been her goal.

Douthwright will be swimming as part of Team Canada 4x100m freestyle relay team. This will not be the 21-year old’s first time taking part in a major competition. In 2023 she won five relay medals at the 2023 Pan American Games, highlighted by a gold medal in the same race she will be swimming in Paris.

Her Olympic relay team includes Penny Oleksiak, Canada’s all-time most-decorated Olympian, with seven career medals.

“I was watching Penny in 2016 (in Rio) when she got her gold medal,” said Douthwright. “And now she’s qualified for that same relay as myself. Everybody who swims the 100m freestyle they are people that I looked up to for a really long time in swimming. So more than just getting to swim on the relay, getting to swim with those girls specifically I’m so excited about that.”

As a first time Olympian, Douthwright isn’t sure what to expect but is looking forward to being in the Olympic village and getting to see other sports on the highest stage.

She says she can feel the support from everyone back home as she prepares for the Olympics, but her biggest supporter is her mom.

“There was never a day where she wavered or kind of let me down in anyway,” said Douthwright. “She was always there, always my number one supporter, so I’m super happy to have her.”

“The dream never dies”

Jill Irving will represent Canada in equestrian dressage. (Source: Jill Irving)

Jill Irving’s Olympic debut is a long time coming.

The 61-year old is expected to be the oldest member of Team Canada at the Paris Games, and she is ready to seize her the moment.

“It's very different at 25 than at 61 but it's worth every second,” said Irving. “I want to say that the dream never dies, you know, just never give up.”

Irving will compete in Equestrian – Dressage, a form of horseback riding in which the horse and rider perform in synchronization to create what is known as “horse ballet.”

Irving has recorded multiple top 10 finishes in her dressage career, but she knows the Olympics will be a challenge unlike any she has faced before in competition.

“It’s like I'm watching somebody else's movie,” says Irving on making the Olympic team. “You might not believe this, but I haven't really thought about it because I'm very focused on every day what I have to do to get there.”

Irving is in Belgium preparing for the games. She jokes she is still figuring out how she is going to get to Paris following training camp.

When she does compete, her family will be in the stands cheering her on, including her husband who she says is her number one fan.

“He always says to me stay positive and keep it rolling,” said Irving, who also gives a great deal of credit to her long-time coach for her Olympic achievement.

New Brunswick Proud

As the only three athletes from New Brunswick competing in the games, the trio feels a great sense of pride in representing their home province.

“I think that's what's cool about being from a smaller province,” says Thorne. “Everyone's so friendly and there's just so much love and support, so it's exciting. I think it's big for New Brunswick to have three athletics this year and it’s an exciting time to be an east coaster.”

“My son called me the other day and said ‘Mom, everyone's asking how you're doing and Moncton’s behind you’ and I almost started to cry,” said Irving. “We’re the nicest people in the world and I’m so proud to be from New Brunswick.”

Without the support from back home, all three athletes say they wouldn’t be preparing for an Olympic Games.

“It's not just my accomplishment,” Douthwright said. “There's so many people from New Brunswick that have helped me get here, and it's their accomplishment too.”

In addition to the three New Brunswickers heading to Paris, there are 10 Nova Scotians and a pair from Prince Edward Island heading to the games. That gives maritimers a total of 15 athletes to root for so far, and potentially a few more when the final Olympic roster is announced.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.