Trio of New Brunswickers set to compete in 2024 Olympics
Every athlete dreams of one day competing in the Olympics, and that dream is about to become a reality for a trio of New Brunswickers.
With less then two weeks to go until the opening ceremonies for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris Craig Thorne, Brooklyn Douthwright, and Jill Irving are making final preparations to compete with the eyes of the world watching. For all three of the athletes it will be their first time competing in an Olympic games.
“There's really no words,” says Thorne, who will be competing in the 110 metre hurdles race. “I'm so excited to just get there and see the atmosphere. I mean, it's going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity for sure.”
The Quispamsis, N.B., native is the two-time defending national champion in the 110m hurdles. He was first introduced to the sport in high school, and currently attends Guelph University in Ontario where he does most of his training.
It was only in the past year the 23-year old realized competing in the Olympics was a real possibility after just missing out on qualifying for the world championships.
“We're training we're training quite a lot, probably five or six times a week” says Thorne. “We're in the weight room three times a week, a lot of a lot of sprint work, a lot of hurdle technique work. I think this year too there has been an emphasis on the mental readiness and being prepared mentally for these kind of opportunities.”
Thorne credits his parents and coaches for his success. His family has already booked their tickets to see him compete in Paris.
“They're super excited,” saod Thorne. “They got their Canada hats and everything and they're going to be they're going to have a great time.”
“It was my goal since I started swimming”
Douthwright will make her Olympic debut in the 4x100m freestyle relay (source: Instagram/@_brooklyn_douthwright)
Brooklyn Douthwright, from Riverview, N.B., has been swimming since she was nine years old. Making it to the Olympics has always been her goal.
Douthwright will be swimming as part of Team Canada 4x100m freestyle relay team. This will not be the 21-year old’s first time taking part in a major competition. In 2023 she won five relay medals at the 2023 Pan American Games, highlighted by a gold medal in the same race she will be swimming in Paris.
Her Olympic relay team includes Penny Oleksiak, Canada’s all-time most-decorated Olympian, with seven career medals.
“I was watching Penny in 2016 (in Rio) when she got her gold medal,” said Douthwright. “And now she’s qualified for that same relay as myself. Everybody who swims the 100m freestyle they are people that I looked up to for a really long time in swimming. So more than just getting to swim on the relay, getting to swim with those girls specifically I’m so excited about that.”
As a first time Olympian, Douthwright isn’t sure what to expect but is looking forward to being in the Olympic village and getting to see other sports on the highest stage.
She says she can feel the support from everyone back home as she prepares for the Olympics, but her biggest supporter is her mom.
“There was never a day where she wavered or kind of let me down in anyway,” said Douthwright. “She was always there, always my number one supporter, so I’m super happy to have her.”
“The dream never dies”
Jill Irving will represent Canada in equestrian dressage. (Source: Jill Irving)
Jill Irving’s Olympic debut is a long time coming.
The 61-year old is expected to be the oldest member of Team Canada at the Paris Games, and she is ready to seize her the moment.
“It's very different at 25 than at 61 but it's worth every second,” said Irving. “I want to say that the dream never dies, you know, just never give up.”
Irving will compete in Equestrian – Dressage, a form of horseback riding in which the horse and rider perform in synchronization to create what is known as “horse ballet.”
Irving has recorded multiple top 10 finishes in her dressage career, but she knows the Olympics will be a challenge unlike any she has faced before in competition.
“It’s like I'm watching somebody else's movie,” says Irving on making the Olympic team. “You might not believe this, but I haven't really thought about it because I'm very focused on every day what I have to do to get there.”
Irving is in Belgium preparing for the games. She jokes she is still figuring out how she is going to get to Paris following training camp.
When she does compete, her family will be in the stands cheering her on, including her husband who she says is her number one fan.
“He always says to me stay positive and keep it rolling,” said Irving, who also gives a great deal of credit to her long-time coach for her Olympic achievement.
New Brunswick Proud
As the only three athletes from New Brunswick competing in the games, the trio feels a great sense of pride in representing their home province.
“I think that's what's cool about being from a smaller province,” says Thorne. “Everyone's so friendly and there's just so much love and support, so it's exciting. I think it's big for New Brunswick to have three athletics this year and it’s an exciting time to be an east coaster.”
“My son called me the other day and said ‘Mom, everyone's asking how you're doing and Moncton’s behind you’ and I almost started to cry,” said Irving. “We’re the nicest people in the world and I’m so proud to be from New Brunswick.”
Without the support from back home, all three athletes say they wouldn’t be preparing for an Olympic Games.
“It's not just my accomplishment,” Douthwright said. “There's so many people from New Brunswick that have helped me get here, and it's their accomplishment too.”
In addition to the three New Brunswickers heading to Paris, there are 10 Nova Scotians and a pair from Prince Edward Island heading to the games. That gives maritimers a total of 15 athletes to root for so far, and potentially a few more when the final Olympic roster is announced.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto was pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core and beyond.
'Something you'd see in a hurricane:' Toronto saw more than a month's worth of rain in three hours
In the span of three hours, Toronto was hit by three thunderstorms, bringing a record amount of rain that caused massive flooding across the city, according to a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
What is leading to low attendance at one of the country's most popular football stadiums?
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have one of the strongest fan bases in the league but are having a tough time filling their stadium this year.
Husband sentenced to 16 years for killing B.C. teacher-librarian
The B.C. man who pleaded guilty in the death of his wife – Langley teacher-librarian Naomi Onotera – has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Ingrid Andress says she's checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: 'I was drunk last night'
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general's official residence
Canada spent $9 million last month to buy a luxury condo in Manhattan for the official residence for its consul general in New York but the federal government is refusing to say what is being done with the old property.
Union representing LCBO workers returning to bargaining table tomorrow
The union representing thousands of LCBO workers and the Crown corporation will meet at the bargaining table on Wednesday for the first time since the historic strike began.
Freeland has 'confidence,' but wouldn't say whether PM has promised her job is safe
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she feels that she has the confidence she needs to carry on in her role as finance minister, but won't say whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered her any specific assurances.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES DVP cleanup will take hours, city says; 50,000 remain without power
It’s going to take hours for the Don Valley Parkway to be cleared after heavy rainfall flooded the Greater Toronto Area with almost 100 millimetres of rain on Tuesday, according to the city.
-
Union representing LCBO workers returning to bargaining table tomorrow
The union representing thousands of LCBO workers and the Crown corporation will meet at the bargaining table on Wednesday for the first time since the historic strike began.
-
'Something you'd see in a hurricane:' Toronto saw more than a month's worth of rain in three hours
In the span of three hours, Toronto was hit by three thunderstorms, bringing a record amount of rain that caused massive flooding across the city, according to a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
Calgary
-
'Not helpful': Danielle Smith criticized after partisan rhetoric comments
Critics say Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is guilty of using the dangerous rhetoric she's accusing "progressive" politicians of exhausting.
-
Chains, bats used in violent downtown Calgary assault
Calgary police are investigating a violent attack last month that saw the victim assaulted with chains and bats in the middle of Macleod Trail S.E.
-
Black bear euthanized after killing small dog in Canmore
A black bear was euthanized after killing a dog in Canmore, Alta., over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
-
"A sleeper problem": Ontario research team studies hailstorms in Olds, Alta.
Researchers from Ontario are spending their summer in Olds, Alta., to take a closer look at the province's hail systems.
-
Elks sombre but 'focused' on next opponent in wake of Jones dismissal
The players, while sombre the day after the Edmonton Elks fired their head coach and general manager, say they're ready to turn the page and keep moving forward under new direction.
Montreal
-
A giant lizard has gone missing in Sherbrooke
Julie Blanchard, a resident of Sherbrooke, is asking the public to keep an eye out for her one-year-old domesticated tegu giant lizard, which went missing on Saturday.
-
Quebec court orders hospital to keep woman on life support so she can die in Nigeria
A Quebec court ordered a Montreal hospital in April to keep a woman on life support to give her husband the chance to arrange for her to be sent home to die in Nigeria, documents show.
-
Multiple weather alerts in effect for Greater Montreal
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
Ottawa
-
'I was baffled': Road rage victim frustrated by Ottawa police response
An Ottawa man is speaking out after he was slammed to the ground, choked, and kicked in the middle of the street in Manotick.
-
Amazon Prime Day is here, but buyer beware
It's a two-day event that gives Prime members some of the best deals of the year, but retail expert Doug Stephens, founder of Retail Prophet, says Prime Day is not so much about the bottom line, and more about loyalty and memberships.
-
Union representing LCBO workers returning to bargaining table tomorrow
The union representing thousands of LCBO workers and the Crown corporation will meet at the bargaining table on Wednesday for the first time since the historic strike began.
London
-
OPP recover body from waters off Port Stanley beach
OPP have confirmed to CTV News that a body has been pulled from Lake Erie as of 2:55 p.m.
-
Multiple road closures due to flooding
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
-
Panovski’s son testifies at murder re-trial in St. Thomas
Boris Panovski's son took the witness stand Tuesday, called by the defense in the first-degree murder re-trial.
Barrie
-
Homicide under investigation in Midland
Police in Midland are investigating a homicide following a call for service on Monday afternoon.
-
Impaired driver guilty of causing head-on crash handed lowest possible jail sentence
A Barrie man will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty to driving while high and crashing head-on into another vehicle in 2022.
-
Driver charged in crash that claimed life of 6-year-old Orillia girl
Police have laid charges in the death of a six-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in Orillia in January.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins suspects recorded unprovoked assault on their cellphones, police say
The Timmins Police Service and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects responsible for an unprovoked assault early Monday morning.
-
Massive sinkhole caused by intense rain in northeastern Ontario
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
-
Sudbury doctor says screen-free classrooms would benefit students
When Dr. Emily Dubé’s daughter started school in the city, Dubé was shocked by the amount of screen time used in the classroom.
Kitchener
-
From rescue to recovery: Search continues for missing women last seen struggling in the Grand River
The search for two women who ran into trouble while out on the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. is no longer a rescue effort but a recovery mission.
-
Standoff ends after barricaded man surrenders in Kitchener
A police standoff in South Kitchener is over and one person is in custody after what neighbours described as a dramatic scene on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Heavy rainfall floods roads, trails and parks in Waterloo Region
The heavy downpour on Tuesday morning caused some severe – but temporary – flooding across Waterloo Region and beyond.
Windsor
-
Local Chambers of Commerce urge people to stop buying so much from Amazon
As Amazon Prime Day deals fill up online shopping carts, the Chatham-Kent Chamber of Commerce has issued an anti-Prime Day message, encouraging you to shop local instead.
-
Overnight storm rips through area of Remington Park
Eddie Beaune watched a tree fall to the ground during Monday night's storm at 3 a.m. “My dog was barking his head off. He wouldn't eat,” Beaune said. “I thought maybe he usually wakes me up when he has to go to the bathroom so I open the door and he wouldn't even leave the porch.”
-
Abduction, torture of 3 people leads to 12 suspects charged: Windsor police
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
Winnipeg
-
'No eviction notices, nothing': Tenants of Winnipeg apartment left homeless after rooms cleared out
Residents at a College Avenue apartment could be left homeless after being evicted earlier this week.
-
'Not in this area': Linden Woods residents concerned about drug treatment centre in the area
Homeowners in Linden Woods are pushing back against a drug treatment centre in a home in the area.
-
'Quite horrific': Inquest report into choking death of inmate released
An inquest report into the death of an inmate at a Manitoba jail found she was unconscious for 34 minutes after choking on her food before guards entered her cell.
Regina
-
'I was so excited': Two boys act as Commanding Officers of RCMP Depot for a day
Thanks to a joint effort between the Saskatchewan RCMP, the Alberta RCMP, and the Kids with Cancer Society, two boys were able to act as Commanding Officers of RCMP Depot in Regina for a day.
-
'We don’t install windows and doors': Contractors with similar name to fraudsters speak out
Two Regina-area contractors are speaking out on the impact a recent fraud case has had on their business.
-
'Forever grateful': Thomson family thanks loyal fans and supporters of 'Bella Brave'
The family of Isabella Thomson took to social media to thank those who have supported them following the death of the social media starlet and advocate, known as “Bella Brave.”
Saskatoon
-
Cousins who beat up a 45-year-old man on Sask. farm sentenced
Two cousins who beat and tied up a 45-year-old man on a farm near Melfort in 2022 were given a two-year sentence on Monday, which will be served in the community.
-
Sask. government hires operator for Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter
The province has chosen a group to operate Saskatoon’s complex needs shelter as it inches towards opening.
-
Humboldt Broncos welcome home Brayden Klimosko as new head coach, GM
The Humboldt Broncos have announced Brayden Klimosko is taking over the reigns of his hometown hockey team, effective immediately.
Vancouver
-
As wildfires spark, B.C. prepares for other emergency situations as well
With the public's eyes on the soaring wildfire risk, British Columbia's emergency officials continue to monitor and prepare for other emergencies as well, staying in close contact with local governments.
-
'Just so grateful': B.C. man uses Google Lens to reunite woman with lost family heirloom
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
-
B.C. judge denies status for victims' families in Pickton evidence application
A Supreme Court judge has dismissed applications by relatives of Robert Pickton's victims to intervene in court proceedings over the RCMP's plans to destroy evidence from the investigation into the serial killer.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
-
'It's definitely a renoviction': Esquimalt apartment residents out after RTB ruling
Ilene Kucolyn is packing up her apartment after losing her fight to stay in the home the pensioner says she can afford.
-
B.C. premier says working with Ottawa can feel like 'beating our head against a wall'
Canada's premiers on Tuesday lamented what they said was the federal government's lack of teamwork on important files from housing to school lunch programs, with British Columbia's premier saying working with Ottawa can feel like "beating our head against a wall."
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.