HALIFAX -- Two people were sent to hospital, and a driver is facing charges, after a cargo truck collided with a school bus in Brooklyn, N.S.

The RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 14 shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say two people were taken to hospital, but they won’t say if they were students.

There were six people on the school bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the cargo truck has been charged with failing to yield to a vehicle already in the intersection.