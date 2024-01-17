Trudeau announces $9.18M for housing in Saint John
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Saint John, N.B., Wednesday to announce the federal government has reached an agreement with the city to fast track 285 new housing units over the next three years.
Under the Housing Accelerator Fund, this agreement will provide $9.18 million to help meet the housing demand in Saint John.
“We’ve worked very, very hard with the City of Saint John to come to an ambitious proposal that’s going to increase densification, that’s going to accelerate the processes in terms of building more houses more quickly,” said Trudeau at a news conference in Saint John.
“They are looking at freeing up public land for housing, they are looking at all the different things that are going to, not just make individual projects happen, but change the way all housing is built in this community and, by extension, right across the country.”
Trudeau said the federal government signed housing accelerator deals with cities that were willing to be “bold and ambitious about meeting the growth that Canadians want and need.”
“It’s about building a better country for everyone, in which people can have that building block and that pathway towards greater and greater success by having a secure and affordable place to live,” said Trudeau.
MP Wayne Long and Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon joined the prime minister at the announcement.
As a city, Reardon said Saint John is dedicated to accelerating the development of affordable housing.
“It‘s a pivotal moment for Saint John as we collaborate with the federal government on the housing accelerator fund,” said Reardon.
“As a small city with a big heart, we have to be bold and we want to grow.”
As part of the agreement, Saint John will:
- cut red tape, reduce requirements, and accelerate approval timelines for missing-middle units
- work to reform its zoning bylaw approvals, use public and underutilized lands for housing development
- implement a new permitting system
- work with non-profit and private home builders to coordinate, fund, and develop affordable housing projects
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate: Buckingham Palace
King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday, adding that the condition was benign and he would attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.
Princess of Wales in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been admitted for a hospital stay of up to two weeks following planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has said.
DEVELOPING Record number of invasive strep A infections reported in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
BREAKING B.C. snow day: Here's which schools are open and closed in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island
Schools and universities across British Columbia's South Coast have declared a 'snow day' Wednesday as winter weather continues to cause havoc on roads throughout the region.
New dental care plan leaves out 4.4 million uninsured Canadians: report
As the federal government's national dental insurance program continues to roll out, a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives argues that the plan leaves too many Canadians without coverage and need an additional $1.45 billion in funding.
WATCH LIVE House ethics committee meeting to discuss Trudeau's Jamaica vacation
Members of the House ethics committee is meeting this morning to discuss the prime minister's December holiday trip to Jamaica. Emergency committee hearings can be called, if at least four members request it.
Kenya doomsday cult leader, 30 others face charges of murdering 191 children; more charges to follow
Doomsday cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 30 of his followers were presented in a Kenyan court in the coastal town of Malindi on Wednesday to face charges of murdering 191 children.
Hulk Hogan rescues teenage girl trapped in car crash using a pen to puncture airbag
Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Six kids under age of 10 have died after contracting strep in Ontario since October
Six children under the age of 10 have died since October after contracting invasive Group A strep.
-
Peter Nygard's lawyer withdraws from sex assault case ahead of sentencing over 'irreconcilable breakdown'
The defence lawyer for Peter Nygard has withdrawn from the former fashion mogul's ongoing criminal case ahead of sentencing, citing an 'irreconcilable' breakdown in their relationship.
-
NEW
NEW Ontario expanding number of private clinics that can perform OHIP surgeries
The Ontario government will be allowing even more private clinics to perform surgical and diagnostic procedures in an effort to reduce wait times.
Calgary
-
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
-
Calgary digging out of latest storm, more snow expected Wednesday
The City of Calgary says crews are focusing on the city's busiest roads, clearing them of snow and making it safe for commuters on Wednesday.
-
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
Montreal
-
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
-
Sante Quebec's new CEO to earn $652,050 a year for two years
The head of the new Santé Québec agency will earn $652,050 a year for the first two years of his mandate.
-
Q&A: French language minister defends new regulations for Quebec storefronts
Quebec's minister of the French language, Jean-François Roberge, joined CTV News Montreal to explain the new regulations for commercial signs and to respond to concerns about the cost associated with these new rules being passed onto businesses.
Edmonton
-
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
-
Oilers rally to beat Leafs 4-2, stretch streak to 11 wins in a row
The streak has survived another tough test.
-
Neighbours share concerns about emergency shelter space in trailers at public meeting
Residents of the Elmwood neighbourhood attended a public meeting on Tuesday evening to voice their concerns about an emergency shelter and housing space in their area.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 11 reopened from North Bay to Cobalt after transport, school bus crash
Highway 11 is reopened between 11B to Cobalt, Temiskaming Shores and Thibeault Hill in North Bay on Wednesday morning following a crash between a transport and school bus.
-
One winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was one winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $70 million draw.
-
'All our dreams are gone': Ottawa couple scammed out of $177k
An Ottawa couple is sharing their story of falling prey to fraudsters pushing phony investments to try and help others avoid the same fate.
London
-
Stabbing in London leads to charges, non-life-threatening injuries for victim
Around 10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a 9-1-1 call that a man had been stabbed in an apartment building in the 100 block of Baseline Road west near Wharncliffe Road south.
-
Extreme cold warning comes to an end, bitter temperatures still in the forecast
An extreme cold warning remains in effect as 'bitterly cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills' will send the London region plunging into a deep freeze on Wednesday.
-
'This is truly a dream come true': London, Ont. man wins $152K jackpot
A husband and father from London is still in shock after winning a jackpot worth more than $152,000 earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Crash involving school bus, semi closes Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba
A crash involving a school bus carrying students and a semi has closed traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway just outside of Winnipeg on Wednesday morning.
-
Peter Nygard's lawyer withdraws from sex assault case ahead of sentencing over 'irreconcilable breakdown'
The defence lawyer for Peter Nygard has withdrawn from the former fashion mogul's ongoing criminal case ahead of sentencing, citing an 'irreconcilable' breakdown in their relationship.
-
Man wanted on warrants arrested while changing tire during extreme cold: RCMP
An attempt by an RCMP officer to help a driver on the side of the road in the winter ended with an arrest of a Manitoba man for drug trafficking on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after being found on OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end Wednesday morning
In a statement to CTV news Ottawa, Transit Services General Manager Renee Amilcar says an employee discovered an individual on the bus as it returned to the St. Laurent bus garage at approximately 1 a.m.
-
'All our dreams are gone': Ottawa couple scammed out of $177k
An Ottawa couple is sharing their story of falling prey to fraudsters pushing phony investments to try and help others avoid the same fate.
-
OCDSB upholds code of conduct complaint against Trustee Kaplan-Myrth following appeal
Ottawa's largest school board has upheld a code of conduct complaint against Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth after she filed an appeal, alleging the basis for the complaint was fraught with errors.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers start new 5-day countdown to job action
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has started the clock ticking on a five-day countdown to further job action, but it's not saying if members will walk off the job.
-
Saskatoon woman loses garage door and sentimental items due to car boosting incident
A Saskatoon woman is sharing her story about an incident in her driveway involving a tow truck that left her without a garage door and a pile of damaged sentimental property.
-
James Smith inquest lawyer points to distrust of RCMP within First Nation communities
For the lawyer representing James Smith in the coroner’s inquest into the mass stabbings that shook that community in 2022, the lack of faith in the RCMP was a key issue.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. snow day: Here's which schools are open and closed in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island
Schools and universities across British Columbia's South Coast have declared a 'snow day' Wednesday as winter weather continues to cause havoc on roads throughout the region.
-
Metro Vancouver transit operator urges 'essential travel only' amid B.C. snowstorm
Metro Vancouver's transit operator is warning riders to expect delays and cancellations across the system Wednesday as up to 20 centimetres of snow is forecast for the Lower Mainland.
-
'Snow day': Here's a look at the B.C. snowstorm through the eyes of social media
Heavy snowfall blanketed much of southern British Columbia on Wednesday, prompting schools and universities across the South Coast to declare a 'snow day.'
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers start new 5-day countdown to job action
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has started the clock ticking on a five-day countdown to further job action, but it's not saying if members will walk off the job.
-
Employee at Regina 'children's entertainment business' accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls
A 54-year-old man is facing multiple sexual related charges after allegedly assaulting two minors while working at a children's entertainment business in Regina.
-
'Gain perspective': Former Humboldt Bronco Tyler Smith continuing mission to help others at More Joy Regina
Former Humboldt Bronco and bus crash survivor Tyler Smith will be the keynote speaker at More Joy Regina, on Bell Let’s Talk Day next Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. snow day: Here's which schools are open and closed in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island
Schools and universities across British Columbia's South Coast have declared a 'snow day' Wednesday as winter weather continues to cause havoc on roads throughout the region.
-
Snowstorm forces flight cancellations at Vancouver airport
Vancouver International Airport is urging would-be travellers to check their flight status as a snowstorm descends on the region Wednesday.
-
'Snow day': Here's a look at the B.C. snowstorm through the eyes of social media
Heavy snowfall blanketed much of southern British Columbia on Wednesday, prompting schools and universities across the South Coast to declare a 'snow day.'