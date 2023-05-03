Trudeau announces appointment of new senators for Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I.

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that two new senators will join the upper chamber.

Jane MacAdam, a former auditor general of Prince Edward Island who boasts more than 40 years of experience in legislative auditing, will represent that province.

Entrepreneur Iris Petten, whose experience is focused on the fishing industry, will serve as a representative for Newfoundland and Labrador.

Both were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, a merit-based, arm's-length process that Trudeau set up at the beginning of his tenure.

A total of 68 people have now been appointed to the Senate under that process, including MacAdam and Petten.

Another 14 Senate seats remain vacant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.