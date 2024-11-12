Trudeau to meet with New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt in Fredericton
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday in Fredericton.
Public Safety Minister and Beausejour MP Dominic Leblanc will also attend, as well as Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, and the minister responsible for Military Affairs of New Brunswick, Jean-Claude D’Amours.
According to the prime minister’s online itinerary, Trudeau and Holt will offer brief remarks after the meeting.
Afterwards, Trudeau will visit a local high school to take part in an open discussion with students.
The meeting with the prime minister comes after Holt and her newly-elected Liberal Party were officially sworn-in earlier this month. They formed a majority government following the New Brunswick provincial election on Oct. 21.
Trudeau congratulated Holt on her victory on election night.
"I look forward to working with Premier-designate Holt to deliver on the priorities of Canadians," Trudeau said at the time. "Together, we will build a more prosperous province and a better future for people in New Brunswick, the Atlantic, and across Canada.”
