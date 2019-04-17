

More than 200 people in Truro, N.S., have been handed layoff notices after it was announced that the town’s carpet plant will close this summer.

The plant is owned by the France-based company Tarkett, but operates under the name Tandus Centiva.

Tarkett said it will shut down the manufacturing plant on July 16 and relocate operations to Dalton, Georgia.

Tarkett said 240 employees will be affected by the closure.

“This decision is in no way reflective of the caliber of work done in Truro. It is a business decision related to the sustainability of operations and the future of our company,” said Tarkett in a statement.

“We will do everything we can to provide our employees with the care and support they require at this difficult time.”

Truro Mayor Bill Mills said he was shocked to learn the news Tuesday afternoon.

“We are going to work to the best positive outcome we can, and work hard with the federal government, the province, and other businesspeople to make sure we can lessen the blow,” said Mills.

Previously owned and operated by Crossley Carpets, the mill has been making carpets in Truro since 1964.