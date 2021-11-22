Truro police investigating suspicious death

HALIFAX, N.S. -

The Truro Police Service is investigating a suspicious death that was reported overnight Sunday.

Patrol officers responded to a call involving an unresponsive male found inside an apartment on Arthur Street in Truro, N.S.

The Truro Police Service Criminal Investigation Division is on the scene and in the early stages of the investigation.

Police say the name of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending notification of the next of kin.