Truro police say man’s disappearance is suspicious

    Zackery Kellock was reported missing on Jan. 16, 2024. (Source: Truro Police Service) Zackery Kellock was reported missing on Jan. 16, 2024. (Source: Truro Police Service)
    Police in Truro, N.S., are describing a man’s recent disappearance as suspicious.

    Truro Police Service says 23-year-old Zackery Kellock was reported missing on Jan. 16.

    At that time, it was believed he was last seen on James Street in Truro two days earlier.

    Since then, police say they have determined Kellock was last confirmed to be at an address in Millbrook First Nation.

    Truro police say the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is now taking over the case, as Millbrook First Nation is outside their jurisdiction.

    Police have described Kellock as five-feet-10-inches tall, 159 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

    Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 902-896-5060 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

