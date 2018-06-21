

CTV Atlantic





Canada is well-known for being polite and friendly, and now, there's a national survey out to try to determine which place is the friendliest.

It was carried out by the travel website Expedia, which found Truro to be the friendliest place in the Maritimes.

It's great news for Truro, but they're too friendly to brag about it.

“Maritimers as a whole … are all friendly and it's just, right now, the stars have lined up for us,” said Truro Mayor Bill Mills.

Expedia has named its top 25 friendliest communities in Canada and Truro has found itself at No. 4, tops in the Maritimes.

“I was so excited to hear that we were one of the friendliest communities in Canada,” said Sherry Martell of the Truro Chamber of Commerce. “Chosen out of 750, being number four is huge for us.”

Four other Maritime communities found their way on the list of top 25 places. Halifax comes in at No. 10, then Dartmouth at No. 13, Charlottetown at No. 21, and Enfield at No. 24.

Expedia used hotel review data to compile the scores.

A big bonus for Truro was its farmers market, which is open every Saturday.

“We have so many vendors here that are really friendly and enjoy talking to the customers and telling them what they do, what they make, what they grow,” said market manager Margaret Longdon.

Vendor Eva Marks MacIsaac said she loves going to the market.

“I love the stories and the people and the friendliness of the other vendors and the people who come to enjoy our products and share their stories with us,” she said.

The article about the rankings on Expedia.ca features pictures of waterfalls from Victoria Park and says shopping in downtown Truro is “a real must.”

“I have lived and shopped in Halifax, too,” said Truro resident Heather Williams.“Friendly place. Very nice. No complaints, but I prefer Truro.”

John Miller moved to Truro 33 years ago.

“I can vouch for the fact that the people in this town are notoriously friendly,” he said.

“Everywhere you go, you'll find somebody with a smile,” says town employee Andy Johnson.

As far as Mills is concerned, kindness is free.

“You know, when it comes to handshakes and smiles, we're all millionaires,” he said. “Let's give it away.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.