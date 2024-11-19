Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
Not only are Claire Wilbur and Alyssa Xu Rhodes Scholars – they’re also childhood friends.
Wilbur is completing an honours degree in biochemistry from Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., where she has a perfect 4.3 GPA.
She is also captain of the university cross-country team, volunteers with Soldier On campaign, which is a charity working with wounded and ill soldiers and veterans, and is a research assistant at the New Brunswick Heart Centre, where she is studying high-risk cardiac interventions.
Xu is currently completing a Bachelor of Arts degree in neuroscience while writing an honours thesis at Amherst College in Massachusetts.
She is a varsity hockey player and is president of the Amherst chapter of Amnesty International.
Xu also volunteers with a mobile health clinic, and is an EMT for Amherst College Emergency Medical Services.
Both women were born in Saint John, N.B., just a day apart, went to elementary school together and played on some of the same sports teams.
They even carpooled to their interviews with Oxford University as part of the Rhodes Scholarship process.
Both got the good news of their acceptance in a phone call Monday and will begin their studies at Oxford in October 2025.
Nine other Canadian students were also awarded Rhodes Scholarships this year.
“Our eleven Rhodes Scholars deeply impressed the Selection Committees with their intelligence, passion, and most importantly, their humanity,” said Richard Pan, the Canadian secretary for the Rhodes Trust and the chair for the Rhodes Scholarships in Canada, in a Monday news release.
“We need leaders and doers like these in the world. They each carry a profound sense of responsibility to the communities around them and the will to make a difference. As proud as we are of our scholars’ achievements to-date, we are even more excited for their contributions to come.”
Wilbur hopes to pursue a Master of Science in physiology, anatomy, and genetics at Oxford, and Xu is interested in a Master of Science in translational health sciences.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate jumps back to 2%, likely curbing large rate-cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Cargo plane goes off the runway at Vancouver International Airport
A jet carrying Amazon packages went off the runway at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
Ex-husband of mass rape victim Gisele Pelicot set to speak in court
Gisele Pelicot, subjected to mass rape organized by her husband over 10 years, on Tuesday condemned the cowardice of the dozens of men accused of abusing her who claim they didn't realize it was rape, adding France's patriarchal society must change.
Organic carrots recalled in Canada due to E. coli
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
Paul Teal, actor from 'One Tree Hill,' dead at age 35
Paul Teal, a film and TV actor known best for his role in the CW's teen soap 'One Tree Hill,' has died, according to a statement from his agent Susan Tolar Walters. He was 35.
BREAKING Reports of male armed with knife on U of M campus: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is warning the public about a male armed with a knife at the U of M campus.
Forecasters issue 'bomb cyclone' warning for B.C., with 120 km/h winds predicted
An Environment Canada meteorologist says a so-called 'bomb cyclone' is expected to bring powerful winds to Vancouver Island and the British Columbia coast this week.
With swastika flags and bellowed slurs, neo-Nazi marchers strode through Columbus. Ohio's governor and officials condemn it
Ohio officials have denounced a small contingent of neo-Nazis who paraded Saturday afternoon through a Columbus neighbourhood, waving flags featuring swastikas and shouting a racist slur, in the latest public demonstration by white nationalists in recent years across the United States.
