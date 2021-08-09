HALIFAX -- A 20-year-old man from Dartmouth and 23-year-old woman from Sydney have died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Mount Uniacke, N.S. Sunday night.

East Hants District RCMP says at approximately 8:05 p.m. on August 8, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Mount Uniacke.

Police determined that a vehicle had been travelling east on the Highway when it left the roadway, went through the median, across the westbound lanes and came to rest in the ditch.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man from Dartmouth, and the passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Sydney, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The highway was closed for approximately six hours but has since reopened.