Two dead after four-vehicle collision in Pointe-Alexandre: N.B. RCMP

An 81-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man have died following a four-vehicle collision in Pointe-Alexandre, N.B.

Lamèque RCMP Detachment, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a report of a collision involving four vehicles at the intersection of Pointe-Alexandre Road and Route 313 around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The RCMP says they believe the collision happened when a truck towing a trailer travelling north on Route 313 tried to avoid hitting another vehicle stopped at a stop sign, which was also travelling north on Route 313.

Police say the truck crossed the centre line and collided head-on with another vehicle. The truck and trailer left the road and caught fire.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 61-year-old man from Miscou, N.B., was taken to hospital where he later died.

The passenger of the vehicle involved in the head-one collision, a woman from Coteau Road, N.B., died at the scene as a result of her injuries. Police say the driver of this vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A fourth vehicle also collided with the vehicle involved in the head-on collision. The driver and sole occupant of that vehicle was uninjured, according to an RCMP news release.

The New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

