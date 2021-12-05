Two dead following plane crash in Labrador

Halifax, N.S. -

Two people have died following a weekend plane crash in Labrador.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a report of a plane crash near Wabush on Saturday morning.

Members of Labrador West Ground Search and Rescue, Iron Ore Company security, Labrador Grenfell Health paramedics, and the Labrador City Fire Department's cold water rescue team also responded to the call.

Officials located the plane and its two occupants. Both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) confirmed they were following up and collecting information after it was reported an amateur built Murphy Rebel aircraft collided on a lake near Wabush with two people on board.

Police say the plane has been removed from the area and the investigation is ongoing.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.