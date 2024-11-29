Two Digby County men charged with intimidation after incident at Mavillette home

Two men from Nova Scotia’s Digby County have been charged after an incident at a home in Mavillette, N.S.

Meteghan RCMP responded to a verbal dispute between three people outside a residence on Boudreau Road around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Following an investigation, police say two men approached another man and threatened him. No weapons were seen, according to RCMP.

Police arrested 65-year-old Eric David Thibault and 32-year-old Zacharie David Thibault – both from Little Brook, N.S. – around 9:45 a.m. the following day.

Both men have been charged with intimidation in connection with the incident.

The men remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court Friday.

Police say Zacharie Thibault is also facing the following charges as part of an ongoing investigation:

uttering threats

two counts of intimidation

extortion

criminal harassment

failure to comply with probation order

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.