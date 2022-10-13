Two drivers ticketed for stunting after separate incidents in Dartmouth: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police has charged two people with stunting in separate incidents that happened Thursday morning.

Police saw a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 118 near Exit 13 in Dartmouth, N.S., around 9 a.m. According to police, the vehicle's speed was 155 km/h in a 100 km/h speed zone.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., officers observed a second vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 near Burnside Drive in Dartmouth. Police say that vehicle was travelling at 134 km/h in an 80 km/h speed zone.

Two men, aged 25 and 44, were ticketed for stunting -- a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Both men were also suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicles they were driving were seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.