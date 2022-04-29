Two men arrested, guns and drugs seized, after employee confined during Moncton armed robbery

Two men have been arrested and multiple guns and drugs have been seized following an armed robbery in Moncton, N.B.

The RCMP says it received a report around 5:30 a.m. Monday that two masked men armed with firearms had broken into a business on McLaughlin Drive and restrained an employee.

Police say the men stole a safe containing an undisclosed amount of money and drove off in the employee’s vehicle before officers arrived.

The employee was the only person inside the business at the time. They were not injured.

Around 7:20 a.m., RCMP found the stolen vehicle on Highway 11 near Cocagne, N.B., about 30 minutes north of Moncton. Police say the vehicle had been abandoned after it crashed.

Police identified another vehicle of interest in connection with the investigation, and that vehicle was located in the Miramichi area by members of the Miramichi Police Force.

Tuesday, police arrested a 40-year-old man from Miramichi and a 36-year-old man from Grand Falls at a business in Miramichi.

Police then executed search warrants and say they seized five unsecured firearms, including one that was loaded and two that are restricted, quantities of what is believed to be cocaine and hydromorphone pills, as well as items in connection with the armed robbery in Moncton.

Joshua Landry, 40, appeared in Moncton provincial court Wednesday, and was charged with robbery with a firearm and forcible confinement. He was kept in custody and was set to return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.

Alain Pigeon, 36, was found to be in violation of his parole and was returned to the custody of the Correctional Service of Canada. He will be scheduled to appear in court at a later date.