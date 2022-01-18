Two men charged for failing to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions: N.S. RCMP

Two men have been charged for failing to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions after an incident at a business in Upper Tantallon, N.S.

At about 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 15, Halifax District RCMP received a call about two men failing to comply with masking requirements and refusing to leave a business on Hammonds Plains Road without service.

“Police attended, located the two men and asked them to leave which they refused. Both were arrested for causing a disturbance and removed from the business,” said a spokesperson for the RCMP.

Police say both men refused to identify themselves at first, but then one of the men provided his identification to police. The 20-year-old man from Mineville was issued a Summary Offence Ticket for failing to abide by COVID-19 health restrictions and was released from custody.

“The second man refused to identify himself and was subsequently arrested for obstruction of justice and taken to cells,” said a spokesperson for the RCMP.

Police say the man was later identified as 24-year-old John Daniel Swinimer. He appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 17 and was charged with Obstruction and Causing a Disturbance.

Swinimer was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14. He was also issued a Summary Offence Ticket under the Health Protection Act for failing to abide by COVID-19 health restrictions.