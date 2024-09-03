Two more container cranes coming to Port Saint John

It was less then a decade ago Port Saint John obtained its first container crane, and just over a year after receiving another pair, more are on the way.

DP World, the group who operates the existing cranes on the port’s property, will add two more cranes to its Saint John fleet by year’s end. The cranes will travel north from the Port of Virginia this fall, with the goal of having them in operation by early 2025.

This will give Port Saint John a total of 6 container cranes, the most that have ever been located along the Saint John Harbour at one time.

“We're tremendously excited,” says Port Saint John President and CEO Craig Bell Estabrooks. “To go from two cranes in 2017 that DP World brought in the first month. They began operating to four cranes early last year to now six. That’s a big deal for our port.”

The incoming cranes will be larger then the ones currently on the port’s property. The new cranes will boast an outreach of 65 metres, be able to reach up to 24 containers wide (the existing cranes can reach up to 21 containers wide), and can service ships with a capacity above 10,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit).

The lift height of the new cranes is also greater, with a 5.4 metre increase for a max lift height of 40.4 metres.

“These cranes are going to go just in front of that slip infill next to the two cranes that are in existence today,” says Bell Estabrooks. “The engineering team, both at Port Saint John and with DP World, are figuring out the best position (for the cranes). Whether they'll be closest to the Harbor Bridge or on the other side of the existing cranes.”

Bell Estabrooks says currently when a larger ship comes in, one crane will slide over to have three cranes work to load/offload the vessel, leaving one crane idle or to work on its own. He says that won’t be the case once the new cranes come in given their reach. Four cranes will be able to work on one ship while the other two can work on a smaller vessel bound for overseas.

The port’s president says the harbour front has come a long way since the first container cranes arrived in 2017. He says with partners like DP World, three class one railways (Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, Canadian National Railway and CSX Transportation), JD Irving and great tug operators, he is excited for what comes next.

“More port activity means more people working on the waterfront,” Bell Estabrooks says. “That's the metric that I love to hear every day. How many people are working either, whether it be in the tourism sector, in the supply chain sector, how many people are actually working on this waterfront.”

In a news release, CEO of DP World in Canada Doug Smith says the additional cranes will boost both the capacity and efficiency within the Saint John Harbour and will have a direct and positive impact on the local economy.

“The addition of these two cranes will significantly boost our terminal’s capacity and efficiency, allowing us to handle larger vessels and ultimately more cargo – which directly benefits the local economy,” says Smith. “We look forward to welcoming these additional cranes as they will make a real difference in our ability to serve our customers and further enhance Saint John's position as an essential East Coast container destination.”

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.