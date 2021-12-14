Two more COVID-19 related deaths in N.B., 109 new cases reported Tuesday

New Brunswick reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 109 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the active number of cases in the province to 1,051.

The province says a person 70-79 in the Moncton region and a person 60-69 in the Fredericton region have died.

One hundred and four recoveries were also reported on Tuesday.

To help slow the spread of transmission of the new Omicron variant, public health says walk-in clinics have been added in areas with high demand for those eligible for a booster dose.

“With confirmed cases of Omicron in New Brunswick, and given what we have seen in other provinces, we know this variant spreads quickly,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health in a press release Tuesday afternoon. “This is why it is so important that we take the steps now to help slow the spread while we get children vaccinated and boosters administered for those eligible.”

NEW CASES & HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province says 44 people are in hospital with the virus; 14 of those are in intensive care unit, and 24 individuals are over the age of 60. Six people are on a ventilator and there is one person hospitalized under the age of 19.

Public health says the rate of hospitalizations, as well as new cases, continues to greatly impact people who are unvaccinated.

Tuesday’s breakdown of new COVID-19 cases is as follows:

20 in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

15 are in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

46 are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

Five are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

Six are in Zone 5 (Campbellton region)

Six are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

11 are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region)

VACCINE UPDATE

The province says 82.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 88.7 per cent have received their first dose, and 9.6 per cent have received a booster dose.

Public health says individuals who are eligible for a pediatric vaccine or booster doses can schedule an appointment online or at a participating pharmacy.

More information regarding the province’s winter action plan is available on New Brunswick’s website.