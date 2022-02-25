Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in N.S. Friday; slight drop in hospitalizations

Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

Public health says the deaths involve a woman in her 80s in the Eastern Zone and a man in his 80s in the Eastern Zone.

"I want to extend my condolences to the families and friends grieving the loss of their loved ones," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release. "We must continue to work together by getting vaccinated, staying home if sick and following the public health protocols in place as we work our way through the reopening plan."

To date, the provine has reported 193 deaths related to COVID-19.

There are also five new hospital admissions being reported Friday and two discharges.

Currently, there are 44 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit – down from 46 on Thursday.

Of the 44 in hospital:

11 are in intensive care

the age range is from zero to 96-years-old

the median age is 67

the average length of stay in hospital is 6.5 days

41 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 44 in hospital is as follows:

15 (34.1 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

19 (43.2 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

1 (2.3 per cent) is partially vaccinated

9 (20.5 per cent) are unvaccinated

There are also two other groups of people in hospital who have COVID-19:

126 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

165 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

"I continue to ask for people's patience, understanding and co-operation. COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities. As we move to living with COVID, please continue to practice good hygiene, stay home if you are feeling unwell and get vaccinated whether it's your first, second or booster dose," said Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, in a news release on Friday.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 2,210,140 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 92.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 86.6 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 62.1 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 0.7 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

Public health says as of Friday, less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

CASES AND TESTING

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 1,861 tests. An additional 170 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

Of those cases:

64 are in the Central Zone

42 are in the Eastern Zone

25 are in the Northern Zone

39 are in the Western Zone

As of Friday, Nova Scotia estimates there to be 1,888 active cases of COVID-19.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

A new COVID-19 outbreak is being reported at the Debert Court Continuing Care Residence – a long-term care home in Debert, N.S. – where three residents have tested positive.

The health authority is also reporting additional cases related to outbreaks in three hospitals:

four additional patients in a ward at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital, where fewer than 10 patients have now tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in Pictou, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive



