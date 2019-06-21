

Two separate drivers are facing stunting charges within 30 minutes of each other on Highway 104 on Wednesday.

The first driver – a 61-year-old woman from the Halifax region - was clocked going 144 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre per hour zone around 12:25 p.m. Before stopping, the driver sped up to 161 kilometres per hour to pass two vehicles before the passing zone ended. The woman has been charged with stunting.

Less than 30 minutes later in the James River, N.S. area, a second driver was clocked going 156 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre per hour zone. The driver - an 18-year-old man from Antigonish - faces several charges including stunting, operating a vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle when an attempt has been made to alter identification, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid safety inspection sticker.

Both drivers’ vehicles were seized and towed, as well as their drivers’ licenses suspended for seven days.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.