Two of three main party leaders in Nova Scotia election campaign outside Halifax

HALIFAX -

Two of the three main party leaders in Nova Scotia's Nov. 26 election campaign are scheduled to be at opposite ends of the province today.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston is spending his second consecutive day in Cape Breton, where he will campaign but doesn't have any announcements planned.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill is scheduled to be in his home riding of Yarmouth in southwestern Nova Scotia, and his party is expected to release a statement on illegal lobster fishing in that part of the province.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender will remain in the Halifax area and has an announcement scheduled in Dartmouth.

On Thursday, Chender promised to protect residential tenants by putting stricter limits on rent increases.

Churchill promised a tax cut by boosting the basic personal exemption amount to $15,705, while Houston said the Tories would establish a provincially run travel nurse team to help areas with nursing shortages.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov.1, 2024.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.