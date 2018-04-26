

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are dead following a single-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103.

The RCMP say the crash happened near exit 5 in Upper Tantallon, N.S. around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say it appears the 2012 Dodge Ram truck rolled before coming to rest on the highway.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the man was from Halifax and the woman was from Cole Harbour.

A 20-year-old man from Dartmouth sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

The driver, an 18-year-old Dartmouth woman, was treated in hospital and later released.

The highway was closed until 1 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.



