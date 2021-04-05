HALIFAX -- Two people were taken to hospital after an apartment fire on Prince Edward Island on Monday.

At around 7 a.m. fire crews rushed to the building on Euston Street in downtown Charlottetown.

The blaze was mostly contained to one unit, but there was smoke damage in others.

It was an older wood-frame building and some of the units were empty.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Red Cross says volunteers are taking care of 20 people from the building.