Two-tiered medical system is inevitable in Canada: N.S. doctor

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The U.S. Justice Department is asking a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, acknowledging extraordinary public interest in the case about classified records.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island