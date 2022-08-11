Two-tiered medical system is inevitable in Canada: N.S. doctor
In addition to being the mayor of Amherst, David Kogon also happens to be a retired physician who continues to practice and do surgeries across the border in New Brunswick.
Kogon says with private health-care clinics already making their way into Nova Scotia and other provinces like Quebec, a two-tiered system is likely the solution to the current health-care crisis.
"I think a combination of a public and private system is inevitable," said Kogon. "Only Canada and North Korea seem to be left with a totally public system, because it isn't really sustainable anymore."
Kogon says it's the only way other countries have been able to make their health care systems sustainable, and it's the same case here.
"Throwing more money into the current system is treating the symptoms of the disease as it were, but the real cure for the disease is going to be ultimately a two-tiered health care system," said Kogon.
The private system can not only alleviate and take the pressure off huge government spending on health care but would also free up space in the public health system by spreading out resources and directing patients to private care.
Dr. Leisha Hawker, the president of Doctors Nova Scotia, disagrees and says moving to a two-tiered health system would not only take health care professionals out of the public sector but create further inequities for lower-income patients.
"We already have significant health inequities between Nova Scotians," said Hawker. "We know our lowest income Nova Scotians have more health issues than the higher-income Nova Scotians, and then having a two-tiered system such as this, I only predict it would worsen the disparities and health inequities."
Nova Scotia Nurses' Union president Janet Hazleton warns against allowing private medical clinics to be set up here, saying it paves the way for more privatization.
"Paying for your health care is a slippery slope and we don't want to be like the United States," said Hazelton. "Privatization is not the answer and it doesn't make it more efficient like the people will lead you to believe.”
Hazelton said these nurse-led private clinics don't want sick patients and they can't help them. They only end up coming back to the public system when serious conditions arise.
"They don't have an overnight, they don't have an intensive care, they don't have a CCU, they don't have it," said Hazelton. "If someone goes there and gets very ill, then they are transferred to one of our acute care facilities to be cared for and back in the public system where they'll get the care they need."
Hazelton says breakthroughs in care are making an impact, like advancements in virtual and tele-health care and says the province should create more community nurse and nurse practitioner-led clinics to help to ease the backlog in hospitals.
In June, Quebec-based medical health company Algomed set up its first clinic outside its home province in Dartmouth, and in that time, has already registered more than 200 patients.
Algomed CEO and Montreal-based physician Dr. Adam Hofmann told CTV News they see an opportunity to expand its nurse and nurse practitioner-led clinics here in the Maritimes.
The private health company's Dartmouth clinic is located at 800 Windmill Rd. It comes with a $22 monthly membership fee and charges patients $20 per visit.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sellers 'expecting yesterday's prices': Canadians cope with a correcting housing market
After a series of interest rate hikes implemented by the Bank of Canada, housing markets are now facing a 'significant' correction. CTVNews.ca spoke to Canadians who are now struggling to make the goal of purchasing a home, or selling one, a reality.
Power returning in Toronto after hours-long outage likely caused by crane hitting transmission line
Power is slowing coming back to Toronto's downtown core after a widespread outage caused major disruptions in the city Thursday afternoon.
U.S. Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
The U.S. Justice Department is asking a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, acknowledging extraordinary public interest in the case about classified records.
Armed man tries to breach FBI office, killed after standoff
An armed man who tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene, leading to an hourlong standoff Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Highway State Patrol said.
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
Will you be eligible for one of Ontario's new tax credits? Here's the breakdown
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits for residents as it formally tabled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday.
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
Vegetarian women more likely to suffer hip fractures: study
A study out of the United Kingdom’s University of Leeds reports women who don’t eat meat are 33 per cent more likely to break their hips later in life.
CDC ends recommendations for social distancing and quarantine for COVID-19 control, no longer recommends test-to-stay in schools
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from COVID-19.
Toronto
-
Power returning in Toronto after hours-long outage likely caused by crane hitting transmission line
Power is slowing coming back to Toronto's downtown core after a widespread outage caused major disruptions in the city Thursday afternoon.
-
Shooting at funeral for Toronto homicide victim leaves two critically injured
Two people have been critically injured in a shooting at a Richmond Hill cemetery where they were attending a funeral on Thursday for a man who was shot and killed in Toronto earlier this week.
-
Will you be eligible for one of Ontario's new tax credits? Here's the breakdown
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits for residents as it formally tabled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Nearly $3M in drugs seized, 5 people charged in Calgary ALERT investigations
Five people are facing charges after a pair of Calgary drug busts in which police seized nearly $3 million in methamphetamine and fentanyl.
-
Tribute to Rolling Stones founder recording tonight at King Eddy
Ben Waters came to play with the Rolling Stones almost accidentally, through his obsession with the boogie-woogie style of piano played by one of the band's founding members, Ian Stewart.
-
Young Calgary entrepreneur making backcountry food and winning awards
Erin Creegan-Dougherty had 12 minutes to pitch her business to a panel of judges at the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) Canadian national event in Halifax. She was one of eight student finalists chosen from thousands of applicants. Creegan-Dougherty finished third winning $15,000.
Montreal
-
2 shootings within minutes of each other in Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
Two shootings that occurred within minutes of each other in Montreal's northeast end have left one person dead and two others injured.
-
U.S. teen leaves hospital 3 months after drive-by shooting in Laval, Que.
An American teenager who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Laval, Que. during a family vacation three months ago was finally released from hospital, but still isn't able to walk on his own.
-
Family says Quebec health-care system 'failed' them after man denied life-saving liver transplant
The family of a man on Montreals' West Island who is suffering liver failure says he is being denied the chance of a life-saving liver transplant.
Edmonton
-
'We will dig deeper': Questions abound over delay plagued Valley Line LRT and the P3 model
Yet another delay to the opening of the Valley Line Southeast LRT has some questioning the value that public-private partnership (P3) infrastructure projects have, with the city pledging a comprehensive review into the practice.
-
Remembering Ben Stelter: The story behind the young superfan's friendship with Connor McDavid and the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers shared memories of superfan Ben Stelter on Thursday. Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and head coach Jay Woodcroft held a virtual press conference to speak about the six-year-old.
-
NDP calls for resignation of government members who awarded controversial essay
The Alberta NDP has demanded resignation letters from leaders of the province's status of women department, who awarded an essay that claimed 'women are not exactly equal to men' and suggested 'foreigners' are used to 'replace' Albertans.
Northern Ontario
-
Group that supports LGBTQ2S+ community in North Bay vandalized
A group of motorcycle enthusiasts in North Bay were victims of vandalism this week because of its support of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Will you be eligible for one of Ontario's new tax credits? Here's the breakdown
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits for residents as it formally tabled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday.
-
Northeastern Ontario could be home to three film studios serving thriving industry
News this week about a $35 million film studio proposed for Greater Sudbury is just the latest of a flurry of recent announcements in the northeast.
London
-
Unoccupied boat found in Ohio, police continue search for missing Port Burwell boater
A search for a missing boater continues in Lake Erie after an unoccupied boat was found along the shoreline in Madison, Ohio.
-
Suspect charged in London, Ont. homicide investigation
London police have identified a suspect related to the homicide of a 31-year-old man.
-
COVID Outbreak at declared at Bluewater Health’s withdrawal management site
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Bluewater Health’s second-stage withdrawal management facility.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man drowns at Whiteshell Provincial Park: RCMP
Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating after a Winnipeg man drowned in Whiteshell Provincial Park Tuesday.
-
Government gives $6.3 million to help fight homelessness in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is putting more money towards helping our most vulnerable citizens, announcing several initiatives to help end homelessness across the province Thursday.
-
Bankruptcy rates climbing in Manitoba; what areas of the province are hardest hit?
The second quarter report in 2022 for insolvency statistics in Canada shows Winnipeggers over the last three months have been filing for bankruptcy more compared to the previous quarter by nearly 47 per cent.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Elevator outage strands residents in Clarence Street apartment for nearly a week
Two elevators at an Ottawa apartment building that houses subsidized units have been out for nearly a week.
-
Here's when gas prices will increase eight cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will increase eight cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday, bringing gas prices to $1.749 a litre.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect found working campground security at South Dakota biker rally
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was working campground security for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally when police arrested him, according to campers.
-
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
-
After 10 years of 'sacrifices,' Sask. body builder earns elite pro card
The first time Chris Buhr seriously considered pursuing bodybuilding, he was hooked.
Vancouver
-
Olalla residents return to find wildfire burned within metres of some homes
Evacuated residents from the town of Olalla, B.C., got the good news they’ve been hoping for Thursday when word came that they could return home.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman found with gunshot wounds in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
A woman was badly injured in what Vancouver police say is the third shooting in five days in the city.
-
'Only outstanding individual evading police' sought in international drug trafficking case
Mounties in British Columbia and Manitoba are still trying to track down a suspect connected to an international drug and firearms trafficking investigation dubbed Project Divergent.
Regina
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect found working campground security at South Dakota biker rally
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was working campground security for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally when police arrested him, according to campers.
-
Sask. to appoint administrator to oversee school following abuse allegations
Saskatchewan's education ministry is appointing an administrator to oversee a Saskatoon Christian school at the centre of a criminal investigation of a proposed class action lawsuit.
-
Nearly half of Sask. residents say church, government, society equally responsible for residential schools: Angus Reid
Nearly half of Saskatchewan residents said the responsibility for residential schools is split between the church, government and society as a whole, according to a recent Angus Reid Institute poll.
Vancouver Island
-
Firefighters rescue injured window washer from Victoria highrise
A window washer had to be rescued Thursday after suffering an injury while on the side of a Victoria highrise.
-
Man sought after failing to return to Victoria halfway house
Police are asking the public to help find a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he failed to return to a Victoria halfway house.
-
'Seems like an app that should be around': Unofficial BC Ferries app shows how full sailings are
A Victoria man has designed a free app that lets users check on BC Ferries sailings and see how full they are.